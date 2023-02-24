bpost NV/SA (BPOSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 3:08 PM ETbpost NV/SA (BPOSF), BPOSY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

bpost NV/SA (OTCPK:BPOSF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 24, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philippe Dartienne - CEO

Koen Aelterman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ivar Billfalk-Kelly - UBS

Frank Claassen - Degroof Petercam

Marco Limite - Barclays

Henk Slotboom - The Idea

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the bpost Fourth Quarter 2022 Analyst Call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Philippe Dartienne, bpost's CEO; and Mr. Koen Aelterman, bpost's CFO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Philippe Dartienne

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome. I am pleased to present our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results as CEO at Interim of bpost Group. Welcome to all of you, and thank you for joining us. With me, I have Koen Aelterman, our CFO at Interim; as well as Antoine Lebecq from Investor Relations. We posted the materials on our website last night.

We will walk you through the presentation, and we'll then take your questions. Two questions each will ensure everyone gets a change to be addressed in the upcoming hour. Let's go to the highlights of the full year results. On Page 3, you see that our group adjusted EBIT stood at €278.5 million, in line with our initial guidance communicated on February 24, 2022, before the world changed. I am pleased with this great achievement.

As despite persisting macro headwinds and market disruptions faced throughout the year, bpost managed to absorb close to €40 million of the downside risk pressures with the successful implementation of our mitigating actions. This included increased sales efforts, price increase and cost reduction, which remain key for 2023. Beyond the P&L, our strict financial discipline is also reflected in our CapEx. I

