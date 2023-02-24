Endesa, S.A. (ELEZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 3:11 PM ETEndesa, S.A. (ELEZF), ELEZY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

Endesa, S.A. (OTCPK:ELEZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mar Martinez - IR

Jose Bogas - CEO

Marco Palermo - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs

José Ruiz - Barclays

Manuel Palomo - BNP Paribas Exane

Jorge Guimarães - JB Capital Markets

Robert Pulleyn - Morgan Stanley

Javier Garrido - JPMorgan

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca

Jorge Alonso - Societe Generale

Mar Martinez

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 Results Presentation, which will be hosted by our CEO, Jose Bogas; and our recently appointed CFO, Marco Palermo. Following the presentation, we will have the usual Q&A session open to those connected on the call and on the web.

Thank you. And now let me hand over to Jose Bogas.

Jose Bogas

Okay. Thank you, Mar, and good morning, everybody. Let's start with some key considerations for the period. 2022 was marked by an unprecedented energy crisis after the Russian attack on Ukraine one year ago, whose implications have far exceeded the European scope. The persistency and depth of the imbalance cost in the gas market, and consequently, the high electricity prices led the European Union to develop a set of coordinated emergency measures for all the member state in order to mitigate its consequences.

In parallel, the overall deterioration of the worldwide macro context has been a sort of major concern, which drove downward reviews on the main economic performance estimates. Against this complex backdrop, the sound performance of our integrated strategy, coupled with a final commitment to decarbonization being the only long-term solution is clear evidence of our resiliency to overcome market headwinds.

Net ordinary income exceeded the top range of the updated guidance provided back in our November 2022 Capital Market Day, which allows us to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.