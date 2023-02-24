Fiera Capital Corporation (FRRPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 3:11 PM ETFiera Capital Corporation (FRRPF), FSZ:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

Fiera Capital Corporation (OTCPK:FRRPF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marie-France Guay - SVP, Treasury and IR

Jean-Guy Desjardins - Chairman and CEO

Lucas Pontillo - Executive Director and Global CFO

John Valentini - Executive Director and CEO, Private Market

Conference Call Participants

Étienne Ricard - BMO Capital Markets

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sylvie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Fiera Capital's Earnings Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. And I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Marie-France Guay, Senior Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Marie-France Guay

Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning, everyone. [Foreign Language]

Welcome to the Fiera Capital Conference Call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Before we begin, I invite you to download a copy of today's presentation which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.fieracapital.com. Note that, today's call will be held in English.

Also note that comments made on today's call, including replies to certain questions, may deal with forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from expectations. I would ask you to take a moment to read the forward-looking statements on page two of the presentation.

Our speakers today are Mr. Jean-Guy Desjardins, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Lucas Pontillo, Executive Director and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.