Is Recent Investor Activity In SQQQ Signaling A Changing Market?

Feb. 24, 2023 4:38 PM ETProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ)
Summary

  • Since inception, short-term timing by investors in SQQQ, as a group, has been more right than wrong.
  • While most invest short term (days), their movements in an out, when taken collectively, seem to able to indicate long-term market trends.
  • The large exit of money out of SQQQ last October, as a percent of assets, was the highest in history, producing a strong buy signal.
  • The big question is: is the recent surge of money back into SQQQ a normal reaction after a major low, or a sign of trouble for the market?
  • We tend to believe this back-and-forth movement by investors is pointing to a narrow, trading range market.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

This is a follow up to our October 11th article: SQQQ Metrics Still Indicate A Bear Market Bottom. In that article we said investor activity in the fund pointed to the start of a bull market

Long term chart of SQQQ since inception

SQQQ NAV since 2010 (Michael McDonald)

Chart of SO of SQQQ from 2018 to present

Shares outstanding of SQQQ (Michael McDonald)

Chart of total assets in SQQQ since inception

Chart of Total Assets in SQQQ since inception (Michael McDonald)

Average daily buying in SQQQ as a percent of total assets

Average daily buying in SQQQ as a percent of total assets (Michael McDonald)

Average forty day cash flow per day in SQQQ.

Average forty day cash flow per day in SQQQ. (Michael McDonald)

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
1.85K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

