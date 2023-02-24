Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 3:39 PM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Evelyn Infurna - Vice President of Investor Relations

Nick O'Grady - Chief Executive Officer

Adam Dirlam - President

Chad Allen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Philip Johnson - Capital One

John Abbott - Bank of America

Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Northern Oil Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Evelyn Infurna, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Evelyn. Please go ahead.

Evelyn Infurna

Thank you, Paul. Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Yesterday after the market closed, we released our financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022. You can access our earnings release and presentation on our Investor Relations website and our Form 10-K will be filed with the SEC within a few days.

I'm joined here this morning by NOG's Chief Executive Officer, Nick O'Grady; our President, Adam Dirlam; and our Chief Financial Officer, Chad Allen; and our EVP and Chief Engineer, Jim Evans. Our agenda for today's call is as follows: Nick will provide his remarks on the quarter and on our recent accomplishments, then Adam will discuss an overview of operations. And Chad will review our fourth quarter financials and walk through our 2023 guidance. After our prepared remarks, the executive team will be available to answer any questions.

Before we go any further, let me cover our Safe Harbor language. Please be advised that our remarks today, including the answers to your questions, may include

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.