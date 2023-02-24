Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 3:46 PM ETPrimerica, Inc. (PRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Russell - SVP, IR

Glenn Williams - CEO & Director

Alison Rand - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Kligerman - Crédit Suisse

Daniel Bergman - Jefferies

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Primerica's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I want to hand the conference over to Nicole Russell, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Nicole, you may now begin.

Nicole Russell

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Primerica's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. A copy of our earnings press release along with materials relevant to today's call are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Joining our call today are our Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Williams; and our Chief Financial Officer, Alison Rand. Glenn and Alison will deliver prepared remarks, and then we will open the call up for questions.

During our call, some of our comments may contain forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The company assumes no obligation to update these statements to reflect new information. We refer you to our most recent Form 10-K filing as may be modified by subsequent Forms 10-Q for a list of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied. We will also reference certain non-GAAP measures during this call, which we believe provide additional insight into the company's operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their respective GAAP numbers are included at the end of our earnings press release and are available on our Investor Relations website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Glenn.

Glenn Williams

Thank you, Nicole, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. At Primerica, 2022

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.