Morningstar Does Not Deserve A ~60x P/E Ratio Growing Revenue At ~10%

Feb. 24, 2023 4:53 PM ETMorningstar, Inc. (MORN)
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.15K Followers

Summary

  • Morningstar has deteriorating fundamentals and an extremely stretched valuation.
  • The company is seeing its profit margins trend down, potentially reflecting a weakening competitive moat.
  • Given the ~10% organic revenue growth rate delivered in 2022, and ~2.2% in Q4, we do not believe its ~60x p/e valuation multiple to be justified.

Close-up of a danger sign for people falling down a ravine, crooked. In the background the Mediterranean Sea on the island of Mallorca at sunset

Neme Jimenez/iStock via Getty Images

Even back when it was growing organic revenue at ~20% we thought Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was overvalued. Now that growth has decelerated to the single digits we really cannot understand why investors continue to pay ~60 times

Morningstar Organic Revenue Growth

Morningstar Investor Presentation

Morningstar Pitchbook Revenue

Morningstar Investor Presentation

Morningstar Sustainalytics Revenue

Morningstar Investor Presentation

DBRS Morningstar Revenue

Morningstar Investor Presentation

Morningstar Operating Margins

Morningstar Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Morningstar Valuation Grade

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.15K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.