Neme Jimenez/iStock via Getty Images

Even back when it was growing organic revenue at ~20% we thought Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was overvalued. Now that growth has decelerated to the single digits we really cannot understand why investors continue to pay ~60 times adjusted earnings for the shares. If we use GAAP earnings, the p/e ratio goes to triple digits. We understand that Morningstar is an attractive business with good margins and some recurring earnings, but that is not enough to justify this valuation.

The only plausible explanation that we find is that investors are hopeful that somehow growth will be reignited to 20%+ in the future. Organic revenue increased 10.8% in 2022, and 2.2% in Q4. Looking at the organic revenue growth trajectory below, we would say that seems to be extremely unlikely any time soon.

Morningstar Investor Presentation

The problem for Morningstar is that even its crown-jewel Pitchbook business, which was growing at one point above 50%, has decelerated to ~30% in Q4 of 2022. We believe this is the most attractive business that Morningstar owns, and one of the main growth drivers. The startup financing industry has cooled off, so we don't discard the possibility of growth re-accelerating in the future if the current headwinds in the VC industry dissipate.

Morningstar Investor Presentation

Morningstar Sustainalytics has also seen its growth rate plummet, from close to 50% previously, to now only ~26%. This is a business that has enormous tailwinds resulting from growth in ESG investing. The fact that it is already seeing massive deceleration is extremely disappointing.

Morningstar Investor Presentation

There are other businesses where the growth deceleration, or even negative growth, is easier to justify. The best example is DBRS Morningstar, the company's rating agency, which is the fourth largest. It experienced an organic revenue decline of 35.3% as a result of depressed levels of global credit issuance activity. This is explained by the interest rate and economic environment, which has affected bond/credit issuance. This is therefore a cyclical business which we would expect to see come back soon when conditions improve.

Morningstar Investor Presentation

Financials

The growth deceleration has been accompanied by weakening profit margins. Both the operating margin and the adjusted operating margin have been trending down for many quarters now.

We find this particularly concerning, as it likely means that the company is sacrificing profitability to support revenue growth, which makes the growth deceleration even more concerning. The declining margins are also a sign that the company's competitive moat is weakening.

Morningstar Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

At the end of 2022 Morningstar had cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $414 million and $1.1 billion of debt. In 2022 the company increased its debt by $750 million to help pay for $676 million in acquisitions.

In 2022 free cash flow also decreased by ~51% to $168 million. Based on its ~$10 billion market cap, the free cash flow yield is therefore ~1.7%. During the year 2022 Morningstar also spent $226 million in share repurchases, which we believe could have been put to better use given the overvaluation of its shares.

Valuation

In 2022 Morningstar's full-year net income was $70.5 million, or $1.64 per diluted share. At current prices around $232 per share, that results in a price/earnings ratio of ~141x. The adjusted diluted net income per share was $3.87, resulting in a non-GAAP p/e ratio of ~60x. For a company that delivered ~10% y/y organic growth in 2022, and ~2.2% in Q4, we believe those are very stretched multiples.

If we look at the EV/Revenues multiple, shares are trading at more than 5x, which is extremely high. This is not a hyper-growth software as a service startup.

Data by YCharts

Despite the deteriorating fundamentals, the EV/EBITDA ratio is now more than 50% above the ten year average. This is the result of the share price remaining more or less at the same levels, while profitability decreased.

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha's Quant rating gives Morningstar an 'F' grade. The company is simply not delivering the necessary revenue or earnings growth to justify its valuation multiples in our view. This is despite the fact that we do believe Morningstar to be an above average quality business, with some attractive characteristics.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

By far the biggest risk we see for Morningstar investors is the extremely stretched valuation, which means shares could have significant room to fall before they can be supported by fundamentals. We would also point out the declining margins as a warning that the company's moat is possibly weakening, which could result in lower earnings in the future.

Conclusion

Morningstar has the very bad combination of deteriorating fundamentals and an extremely stretched valuation. The growth deceleration in some of its businesses is justified, such as for DBRS Morningstar, but for the whole of the company it is very concerning. The company is also seeing its profit margins trend down, potentially reflecting a weakening competitive moat. Given the ~10% organic revenue growth rate delivered in 2022, and ~2.2% in Q4, we do not believe its ~60x p/e valuation multiple is justified. We are therefore maintaining our 'Sell' rating after reviewing the most recent results.