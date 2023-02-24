MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 4:11 PM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Lewis - VP, IR

Jose Mas - CEO

George Pita - EVP and CFO

Paul Dimarco - Incoming CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Fisher - UBS

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley

Justin Hauke - Robert Baird

Noelle Dilts - Stifel

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis

Operator

Welcome to MasTec's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call initially broadcast on Friday, February 24, 2023. Let me remind participants that today's call is being recorded.

And at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our host, Marc Lewis, MasTec's Vice President of Investor Relations. Marc?

Marc Lewis

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to MasTec's fourth quarter earnings call. The following statement is made pursuant to the safe harbor for forward-looking statements described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In these communications, we make certain statements that are forward-looking such as statements regarding MasTec future results, plans and anticipated trends in the industries where we operate.

These forward-looking statements are the company's expectations on the day of the initial broadcast of this conference call, and the company does not undertake to update these expectations based on subsequent events or knowledge. Various risks, uncertainties materialize or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from results expressed or implied in this communication.

In today's remarks from management, we'll be discussing adjusted financial metrics reconciled in yesterday's press release and supporting schedules. In addition, we may use certain non-GAAP financial measures in this conference call. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure not reconciled in these comments to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.