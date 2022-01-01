United Overseas Bank Delivered A Record Result, But Is It The Bank Of Choice?

Feb. 24, 2023 5:17 PM ETUnited Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY)DBSDY
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • In line with other banks in Singapore, UOB delivered record net profit in 2022.
  • We look at how they perform compared to their larger peer DBS Group.
  • Their NPLs are low, with limited risks to deterioration for now.
  • Dividend yield is in line with other banks.

Parliament house building at Marina Bay in Singapore

RomanBabakin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

UOB logo

UOB logo (UOB)

Investment Thesis

Our only exposure to the financial industry in Singapore is through DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY) which we regularly cover here on Seeking Alpha.

However, Singapore has 3 homegrown banks and some international

5-years share price development of UOB and DBS

5-years share price development of UOB and DBS (SA)

UOB dividend history

UOB dividend history (UOB 2022 FY Financial - CFO presentation)

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.6K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DBSDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long DBS in Singapore.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.