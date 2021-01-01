Still Avoiding C.H. Robinson

Feb. 24, 2023 5:34 PM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.43K Followers

Summary

  • In some ways, the financial results were alright, and I think the dividend is reasonably well covered. The problem is the large amount of debt rolling this year.
  • In spite of this, the shares aren't objectively cheap, in my view. For that reason, I would recommend continuing to avoid the shares.
  • Investors are receiving 225 basis points less from the dividend in this risky business than they would from the much less risky 10-Year Treasury Note.

Aerial View of Container Ship

shaunl

It's been about 8 ½ months since I recommended investors continue to avoid C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), and in that time, the shares are down about 6.7% against a loss of about 2.65% for the S&P 500. The company has

The size and timing of C.H. Robinson's future contractual obligations

C.H. Robinson Cash Obligations (C.H. Robinson latest 10-K)

A financial history of C.H. Robinson from 2014 to the present

C.H. Robinson Financials (C.H. Robinson investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.43K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.