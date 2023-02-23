787 Dreamliner Delivery Stop: Challenging News For Boeing Stock

Feb. 24, 2023 5:04 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)1 Comment
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Marketplace

Summary

  • Boeing 787 deliveries have been halted since 27th of January.
  • Boeing expected to deliver 70 to 80 787 Dreamliners in 2023.
  • The jet maker is barely or with a more strict view not at all aligned to reach the target.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Boeing 787-9 dreamliner aircraft turning after departure from Farnborough Airport.

Ryan Fletcher

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock price has been in an upward climb in recent months and that was driven by upbeat projections on cash flow, projections for 2023 and for the middle of this decade. But a

Boeing stock price performance

Seeking Alpha

This graph shows the Boeing 787 inventory reduction

The Aerospace Forum

This graph shows the Boeing 787 delivery pace

The Aerospace Forum

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum for the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
14.35K Followers
In-depth insights from an expert on the aerospace and airline industries
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.