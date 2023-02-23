Ryan Fletcher

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock price has been in an upward climb in recent months and that was driven by upbeat projections on cash flow, projections for 2023 and for the middle of this decade. But a new issue on the Boeing 787 program has surfaced and clouds are gathering above Boeing's 2023 delivery outlook. In this report, I will explain why the recent issues could be significant if not contained.

Boeing 787 Crushes Stock

Without doubt Boeing's stock is on a roll. Since the company's investor day and my coverage of that event, Boeing stock easily outperformed the stock market returning 26.6% compared to 6.6% for the broader markets. A lot of positive momentum is driven by Boeing's cash outlook and its 2023 outlook for Dreamliner deliveries and so it should be no surprise that with Dreamliner deliveries halted Boeing shares are trading 4.6% lower falling below the $200 level.

Boeing Halts 787 Dreamliner Deliveries

I don't want to rehash the flurry of issues that the Boeing 787 has had over the past years, but the most recent issue centers on an analysis error for the forward bulkhead at a supplier. There are several ways to look at this. The first way is that the error was discovered so the system works. The other way is that after all seemingly thorough inspections by Boeing and the FAA, errors like these still exists and it casts a large shadow over the thoroughness of the inspection process from Boeing as well as the FAA.

It also once again shows how Boeing's strategy of partnering with a global supply chain makes it incredibly difficult to integrate quality and quality assurance through the supply chain. What's clear is that Boeing's global supply chain in an ideal world is one of the best solutions, the reality is that in the way the supply chain for the Boeing 787 is set up quality integration and quality control is extremely challenging.

Why This Is Bad News For Boeing

The delivery stop is obviously bad news for Boeing. The good thing is that it's already clear that rework on other jets is not required and there's no flight safety issue, but for an industry that can pride itself with great safety records, thorough analysis and little tolerance to error the new issues are an embarrassment to the industry. Production also is not halted, but the fact that deliveries are halted already is bad enough.

The graph above shows how Boeing plans on reducing its inventory of 120 jets. That's a linearized version taking into account that Boeing expects all jets in inventory to be cleared by the end of 2024. What we see is that if we look at the trend then deliveries are seemingly ahead of schedule. However, Boeing delivered 24 jets from inventory and another 10 jets from the production line with a number of aircraft flowing from production into inventory which is not shown in the current reduction. What the trend suggests is that if the stoppage carries on for another two weeks or so Boeing will no longer be on the trajectory to clear inventory by the end of 2024 and they might already not be set to reduce the inventory in time.

Moreover, if this is something that persists there could be significant risk to the delivery target of 70 to 80 Dreamliner aircraft to be delivered this year. This year Boeing delivered three jets, while its delivery target at the midpoint suggests that the company needs to deliver at least double the number of aircraft it delivered in January and with February having no deliveries, and assuming deliveries could resume by the start of March, Boeing would need to start delivering at a rate of 7.2 aircraft per month which is a rate it currently is barely aligned for. Boeing currently builds around two aircraft per month and the delivery rate has been hovering more or less around 5 to 5.2 aircraft per month driven by an initial fast start of deliveries. That aligns Boeing to deliver 76 Boeing 787 aircraft this year, which is within the guided range. However, there's one challenge here and that's keeping the delivery stop duration limited. Boeing is aligned for 76 deliveries if deliveries recommence at the mentioned rates by March. Boeing is still aligned with the target, so what's the problem? Boeing is actually producing at a rate of two aircraft per month but delivering more like one aircraft per month from the production line. So, they're actually aligned for 65 deliveries in 2023 missing the target by a significant number given the value of the jets which could cause a $1.5 billion pressure on revenues not counting any compensation that the jet maker might have to render.

Furthermore, Boeing needed higher delivery rates to meet the target and we're now seeing the rate is decreasing and the more it decreases the less likely it is that Boeing will be able to actually reach its delivery target for the year. I wouldn't say the delivery target is at immediate risk, but the more it slides the more likely it becomes. With the current delivery pace, Boeing is not aligned for the 2023 and barely for the 2024 target. If the company is not able to get the Boeing 787 delivery flow going soon and at a higher pace, they will not make the delivery target for 2023.

What's The Production Rate Of 787 In 2023?

Boeing is currently producing around two jets per month and aims to reach a production rate of five per month in 2023 at a delayed scheduled. Since Boeing deliveries recommenced, Boeing has delivered aircraft from the production line and inventory at a rate of 5.2 aircraft per month reflecting some instability and inefficiency in the production rate and delivery rate from the production line.

Conclusion: Boeing Stock A Buy, Risk On Targets

I would still say that Boeing's stock is a buy for the long term, but the risk we are seeing is that inventory reduction might once again slide and we have no clarity on how long the delivery stop might last. What's clear is that Boeing is barely aligned with its targets and already needed a higher delivery rate and with the delivery stop in place now, the pressure to increase the delivery rate increases with each passing day. So, there's no certainty that Boeing will not be able to reach its target but it's without doubt under pressure, which might hurt the company's free cash flow this year.