Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2023

Eric Bowers

Thank you, Sylvie, and welcome to the Boardwalk REIT 2022 fourth quarter results conference call. With me here today are Sam Kolias, Chief Executive Officer; James Ha, President; and Lisa Smandych, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that this call is being broadly disseminated by way of webcast. If you've not already done so, please visit bwalk.com/investors, where you will find a link to today's presentation, as well as PDF files of the Trust's financial statements, MD&A, and supplemental information package.

Starting on Slide 2, we would like to remind our listeners that certain statements in this call and presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Although the expectations set forth in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Boardwalk's future operation and its actual performance may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Additional information that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are detailed in Boardwalk's publicly filed documents.

I would like to now turn the call over to Sam Kolias.

Sam Kolias

Thank you, Eric, and welcome, everyone to our Q4 2022 conference call.

Starting on Slide 4, our performance with our GAAP and non-GAAP measures of FFO per unit, net asset value, and unit holder equity and fair value of investment properties all seen an increase from the prior year, with the exception of profit as a result of non-cash accounting adjustments for fair value relative to the prior year. Slide 5, Our 2022 FFO per unit growth is at 6.5% from the prior year, reflecting stronger apartment rental fundamentals in our core markets.

Slide 6. Our strategy to create value for our stakeholders begins with our people. We are so grateful for our extraordinary team who continues to innovate and deliver our places, home for our resident members. In turn, this leads to leading earnings performance, which we believe will continue to result in strong total returns for all our stakeholders. Our strategic focuses are significant organic growth from utilizing our proven platform that focuses on operational excellence to optimize NOI growth. When we pair this with the current improvement in apartment rental market fundamentals on a solid foundation of some of the most affordable rents in Canada, we are well positioned to continue to accelerate on our organic growth trend.

Accretive capital recycling focuses on opportunistic investment into acquisitions, developments, and investment into our own high-quality existing portfolio with a tactical unit buyback when appropriate. These opportunistic investments combined with our operational optimization have positioned Boardwalk for increasing asset values within Boardwalk's diversified and high-quality multifamily portfolio. Our solid financial foundation provides flexibility on our balance sheet with our growing free cash flow and with CMHC insurance on 96% of our financings, which provides access to low-cost mortgage capital with reduced renewal risk.

Slide 7. We are delivering solid growth. Boardwalk's existing exposure to strong rental demand non-price controlled markets with record immigration significant organic growth as Alberta and Saskatchewan have some of the most affordable rental rates in the country with limited new supply versus demand from both international and interprovincial migration. Rising interest rates making homeownership more expensive and rising construction costs are all widening the gap between our replacement cost of our assets and our current evaluation.

Construction levels in our core markets remain low relative to anticipated household formation. Our largest market Edmonton is now over 98% occupancy contributing to our solid performance. Apartment rental fundamentals continue to improve with higher revenues as a result of inflationary adjustments coupled with essentially no new incentives on new and renewal leases. All our markets now have high occupancy and strong apartment rental fundamentals.

Slide 8 shows an all-time record high in migration into our largest region, Alberta from both interprovincial and international migrants calling Alberta home. This migration reflects the affordability that Alberta provides relative to other provinces, coupled with higher job vacancies. Slide 9 shows record total employed in Alberta along with how diversified new jobs are helping with the diversification of the Alberta economy.

Slide 10 shows some headlines that reflect a diversifying economy for Alberta. Some economists predict Alberta will avoid recession. In addition, there are many major projects under development in the province of Alberta, which will further promote more job opportunities in the future.

Slide 11 shows our large presence in affordable and non-price controlled markets, with Alberta and Saskatchewan representing 62.4% and 10.4% of our portfolio, respectively. Boardwalk's current mark-to-market, which includes the reduction of incentives averages $138 per suite and equates to approximately $54 million in revenue opportunity. Slide 12 shows occupied rents in Alberta are at a similar level in Q3 2015. There remains a significant gap between occupied rents and the changeover consumer price index over the last eight years.

Slide 13 shows our high affordability in our core Edmonton and Calgary markets with rents well below 30% of medium rental household income. This slide also shows how high demand is with elevated migration in our core markets versus low relative new supply.

Slide 14 shows high occupancy as a result of strong apartment rental fundamentals in all our key markets. Move-outs versus last year are also dropping as our retention increases. Slide 15 shows our key operational metrics with high occupancy, lower incentives, higher occupied rents, resulting in an acceleration of revenues for the quarter and year.

Slide 16 shows steady net new and renewal rental rates. Year-over-year we have seen a significant improvement. New lease spreads are strategically moderated to keep providing resident-friendly affordable housing options in our core markets, while steadying operational results, a win-win for all our stakeholders.

Slide 17 shows a 2.2% sequential quarterly revenue gain consistent with the 2.3% and 2.2% from the last two quarters, reflecting strong apartment rental fundamentals through our winter season for all our markets.

We would like to now pass the call on to Lisa Smandych, who will provide us with an overview of our portfolio performance, balance sheet, and repositioning results. Lisa?

Lisa Smandych

Thank you, Sam. Moving to Slide 18. For Q4 2022 same property net operating income increased by 5.9% as compared to Q4 2021 with revenue growth of 6.7%. Edmonton, the Trust's largest markets saw revenue increased by 6.2% in Q4 2022 as compared to Q4 2021. Operating expenses increased by 8% in Q4 2022, primarily the result of increased wages and salaries, utilities, and property taxes. These increased costs were a result of increased wages and salaries for a premium paid to landscaping associates during the winter months, as well as increased utility costs as a result of our contract renewals for natural gas and electricity. For the year ended December 31, 2022, same property net operating incomes increased by 3.8% as compared to the prior year. Positive revenue growth in all provinces was offset by an increase in operating expenses, largely the result of inflationary increases in costs.

Slide 19. Consistent with prior years, in fiscal 2022 with high inflation and cost pressures, the Trust remained disciplined and focused on managing its controllable expenses despite increases in non-controllable costs resulting in a flat margin year-over-year for the entire Boardwalk portfolio. As the Trust looks forward, management is projecting strong margin improvement, as revenue growth accelerates and the Trust remains disciplined with its expense management.

Slide 20 illustrates Boardwalk's mortgage maturity schedule. Our mortgages are well staggered with approximately 96% of our mortgage balance carrying an [NET] (ph) insurance to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. This insurance remains in effect for the full amortization of the mortgage. And in addition to carrying the Government of Canada's backing provides access to financing at lower rates than conventional mortgages with the current estimated five-year and 10-year CMHC rates of 4.25% and 4%, respectively.

Though current interest rates are above the Trust's maturing rates, the Trust maturity curve remains staggered reducing the renewal amount in any particular year. Despite increases in interest rates, mortgage financing continues to be a low cost of capital available to the Trust. Lastly, the Trust has an interest coverage of 2.94 in the current quarter.

Slide 21 summarizes our 2022 mortgage program. Overall, we renewed $460 million as well as secured $300 million in new financing at an average rate of 3.4% and an average term of five years. As previously disclosed, included in the renewal amount was the conversion of our Brio construction loan into the CMHC insured mortgage. Current underwriting criteria in our most recent submissions to CMHC and our lenders has remained in line with our historically conservative estimates.

Slide 22 summarizes our 2023 mortgage maturities. Overall, we have renewed our forward-locked 9.6% of our 2023 mortgage maturities, while also securing $7.4 million in financing. Of the $42.2 million we renewed, $28.2 million represents conventional mortgages. The Trust was able to obtain attractive pricing from the lender for this conventional debt. Moving to the right of the slide, we provide a summary of Boardwalk's available liquidity. The Trust is well positioned with approximately $60 million in cash and subsequently funded financings, as well as an undrawn $196 million operating line. This approximate $256 million in liquidity provides the Trust with a flexible financial position.

Slide 23 illustrates the Trust estimated fair value of its investment properties. Excluding adjustments for IFRS-16, which totaled $6.8 billion as at December 31, 2022 as compared to $6.4 billion as at December 31, 2021. When excluding acquisitions of $0.2 billion, and capital investment of $0.1 billion, the remaining slight increase in overall fair value as a result of increases in market rents as select sites and communities as market fundamentals improve. The current estimated fair value of approximately $199,000 per apartment door remains well below replacement cost.

Moving to Slide 24. In consultation with our external appraisers, the capitalization rates or cap rates used in determining Q4 2022 fair value were unchanged from Q4 2021. As it does every quarter, the Trust will continue to review completed asset sales transactions and market reports to determine if adjustments to cap rates are necessary. Most recent published CAPREIT reports from both CBRE and Altis suggest that the cap rates being utilized by the Trust to protect [indiscernible] fair value are within their estimated ranges. In addition, the Trust cap rates used in estimating fair value remained at a positive spread to interest rates.

Slide 25 provides a summary of the recycling of cash flow towards value-add improvements. We have completed approximately 32% of total suite improvements while also completing 54% of our total portfolio common areas and amenity spaces by the end of fiscal 2022. Our focus is to continue to deliver the best product optimizing our capital allocation for our value add program to our targeted resident member demographic. So we can continue to provide the most exceptional elevated experience at an affordable price. The result has increased market demand, exceptional value, and appealing returns with sustainable market rent adjustments.

Slide 26 illustrates our stabilized renovation return for Southpointe Plaza located in Regina, Saskatchewan. With a return of 15%, which exceeded our internal hurdle rate of 8%. Our renovations continue to garner positive Resident Member testimonials, driving referrals and higher occupancy.

I would now like to turn the call to James Ha to highlight our acquisitions developments and the Trust's exceptional value. James?

James Ha

Thank you, Lisa. Starting on Slide 27. We highlight the accretive acquisitions that were made throughout the year. In 2022, Boardwalk acquired 458 suites across strong rental markets, which added to our clustering strategy, while also high-grading our portfolio. Each acquisition has integrated into our platform and our focus on customer service and product quality has resulted in thriving communities where we are proud to serve and provide the residents, our residents the place we call home.

On slide 28, we provide an update to our ongoing development pipeline to add much needed housing in supply constrained markets. Currently under lease up is the first tower of our 365-unit development called 45 Railroad. The first tower features 176 units and received occupancy permit in the fourth quarter of 2022. In our first four months of leasing, we have rented 45% of our total suites at rental rates above our original expectations. Our team continues to progress on construction of the second tower and is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023. This project remains on time and on budget.

Our Victoria development pipeline presents a scaled opportunity for the Trust to add and contribute housing units, while also creating strong value for our stakeholders. Aspire is our first of three developments in Victoria. Excavation is underway at this first development for this 234 units, which is located adjacent to our existing Aurora Community that remains fully occupied with strong rental demand for any units that become available.

Slide 29 provides our stakeholders with our current and relative view on sources and uses of capital. For sources of capital, our strategy of retaining cash flow through our minimum distribution policy provides Boardwalk with maximum flexibility and growing internally generated cash flow. CMHC mortgage financing, though higher in costs than a year ago also continues to represent an attractive source on a relative basis. Each of these capital sources can be utilized to fund opportunities such as our Value Add Capital Improvement Program and investment in our own high-quality portfolio through our NCIB, strategic and accretive acquisitions and new developments in undersupplied housing markets.

Since the re-inception of our NCIB in November of 2021, Boardwalk has purchased and canceled over 875,000 Trust units at an average price of approximately $52 per Trust unit. This equates to an investment of over $45 million and we continue to view this as an attractive use of capital, especially when recycling proceeds from non-core asset sales. Our team will continue to update our view of capital sources and uses, on a relative and regular basis.

Slide 30 highlights the exceptional value that Boardwalk's Trust Units represent at our current trading price that implies a value of approximately $180,000 per apartment door. This compares favorably to the fewer but substantive transactions that have occurred in the external market. Our NAV of $71 per Trust unit equates to $199,000 per apartment door and represents an exceptional opportunity relative to market pricing and remains well below the increasing cost of replacement.

On Slide 31. Boardwalk's current trading price equates to an attractive 4.9% cap rate on our trailing NOI and provides a significant spread to the current cost of mortgage capital and transactional cap rates in private markets. With our strong leasing trends and accelerating NOI growth in our portfolio, this cap rate represents exceptional value and growth for our stakeholders.

Moving on to Slide 32. And as we reflect on our 2022 performance, we are pleased to finish our year with 3.8% same property NOI growth and FFO per unit of $3.13, in line with our revised guidance and also in line with our original guidance despite the headwinds that increased volatility in many of our cost items. We cannot thank our entire Boardwalk team enough for everyone's efforts in delivering our product and service of exceptional and affordable housing to our Resident Members and for their continued commitment to innovation and efficiency in our operations. Our acceleration of operating performance in the second half of 2022 has positioned Boardwalk well for continued strong growth into 2023.

This is reflected in the introduction of our guidance on Slide 33. As shown on the slide, strong revenue growth and continued discipline on controllable expenses are projected to result in SP NOI growth to range from 8.5% to 12.5% for fiscal 2023. This strong NOI growth is anticipated to increase FFO per unit to range from $3.25 and $3.45 per Trust unit. And more than offset higher interest rates in mortgage renewals that have occurred last year and those anticipated for 2023. Our Boardwalk team is committed to leading in transparency and we'll continue to update our stakeholders in the event of any change in conditions that may materially impact our forecast.

With this and on Slide 34, our Board of Trustees has confirmed an 8.3% increase to our monthly cash distribution to $1.17 per Trust unit on an annualized basis. Our distributions have increased by 17% in the last two years and aligns with our growing cash flow, while maintaining our industry-low payout ratio providing significant cash flow reinvestment and positioning Boardwalk with ample capital for growth.

Lastly, on Slide 35, we are excited to share an update on our continued ESG commitment with our fourth annual ESG and 2022 Annual Report in the coming weeks. We look forward to sharing a fulsome update on how Boardwalk is putting the [wheat] (ph) into ESG.

This concludes the formal portion of our presentation and we'd now like to open up the phone line for questions. Sylvie?

Jonathan Kelcher

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good afternoon. First question just on the Q4 same-property expenses that up 8% and I know you talked a little bit about it, but maybe give us a little bit more color on what really grow that?

Lisa Smandych

Yes. Hi, Jonathan. It's Lisa. So to consistent bear with my speaking notes, we -- as we had anticipated, we did see an increase in our utility's costs when we compare Q4 2022 to Q4 2021. That was primarily a function of those contracts we spoke to that rolled off. So we had an electricity contract renew in Alberta as well as some of our gas contracts in Saskatchewan, so that was a piece of it. The other side did come a little bit from the wages and salaries where we have offered our landscaping and associates a premium for the winter months. That was really a part of helping with our snow removal program and just ensuring we have sort of all hands on deck for that. And so those were the primary -- those are the two drivers and a little bit property taxes year-over-year.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So it sounds like most of that would flow into Q1 as well then?

Lisa Smandych

We will see some of it in Q1. Yeah. And that's been considered in our guidance range.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay and then just on the strong growth in renewals in Alberta in January at 8%. Like, should we think about that as basically just eliminating incentives on the renewals or are you pushing a little bit more than that?

James Ha

Hey, Jonathan, it's James. Certainly producing incentives continues to be the biggest opportunities that we have here today. What we are seeing is, continued strong housing fundamentals and we are seeing the market start to see increases in market rents as well, ourselves included at a sustainable pace. As you look through for anybody who tracks our rents on our website, we are seeing some steady market rent adjustments that have recently just occurred. And so we're seeing both of those occur and that's what's really driving the revenue growth here, Jonathan is the catch-up in the extremely affordable rents that we have here in Alberta through incentive reductions that it's happening quickly as well as the market rent growth.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And do you think that sort of 8.5%, 9% total revenue growth for Alberta, do you think you can carry that through most of -- most of 2023, is that what's sort of driving the 10% same property NOI growth?

Sam Kolias

Yeah. It’ll be the combination of both, so Jonathan as we're seeing with our sequential revenue growth and we printed 2% plus three quarters in a row. Looking at our leasing spreads, we're certainly continuing to track that direction. And so, we're optimistic as Lisa pointed out. That strong SP NOI growth guidance that we have certainly which feature require continued strong revenue growth with which we're confident in delivering.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, thanks. I'll turn it back.

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Lisa Smandych

Lisa Smandych

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

James Ha

James Ha

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

James Ha

James Ha

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

James Ha

James Ha

CMHC debt and the challenge with sharing our view on capital sources and uses, that has to be relative as well. And so, yes, the cost of CMHC financing has increased from this time last year. But it still remains lower than the cost of other sources of capital as you point out. At the end of the day for us as we think about potential uses of capital, we're looking for great opportunities that are accretive to those sources.

So hopefully that provides a little bit of insight into how we think about potential opportunities and where those deployment opportunities come. Today it will reiterate this though there the biggest opportunity is double-digit same-property NOI growth in our organic portfolio as per our guidance and that is where we are 100% focused today.

Mike Markidis

Great. Thanks very much. I'll turn back.

Gaurav Mathur

Gaurav Mathur

Gaurav Mathur

James Ha

James Ha

Gaurav Mathur

Gaurav Mathur

James Ha

James Ha

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Gaurav Mathur

Gaurav Mathur

James Ha

James Ha

And so stay tuned. We'll keep everybody updated, but we'll assess this each and every day and keep everybody posted with our quarterly results.

Gaurav Mathur

Fantastic. Thank you for the color. I will turn it back to the operator.

Jimmy Chen

Jimmy Chen

Jimmy Chen

James Ha

James Ha

When we look at other transactions that have also occurred. If you look through that slide, Slide 30. There have been fewer, but there are substantive transactions that if we look and compare that relative to our NAV and then discussions with our appraisers presents quite well for NAV.

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Jimmy Chen

Jimmy Chen

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Jimmy Chen

Jimmy Chen

James Ha

James Ha

Jimmy Chen

Jimmy Chen

James Ha

James Ha

Jimmy Chen

Jimmy Chen

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Lisa Smandych

Lisa Smandych

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

James Ha

James Ha

And so with the big immigration targets that we have national here huge attractive demographics and standard of living that we have here in Alberta. That's attracting new migrants here as well. We would anticipate fundamentals to remain quite strong and healthy in our core Alberta housing.

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

And so we're seeing demand pickup locally as well, because of the high interest rates having an effect on affordability and new supply and construction of both not only homes and condominiums, but new rentals as well. The price point as well of new development when they are coming online certainly are different price rate than our average product. We do have our lifestyle product that provides even more affordability relative to that price point, but when compared to our living and communities brands, again, we continue to offer the most affordable and exceptional housing for Albertsons in Canadians.

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

James Ha

James Ha

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

And so we're extremely competitive and provide beautiful communities at super affordable rate. So we are really, really grateful for our team and everything our team is doing in this area, and we're seeing it in our results and our bottom lines increasing as a result of our great efforts. Go ahead [indiscernible]

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

James Ha

James Ha

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Dean Wilkinson

Dean Wilkinson

Dean Wilkinson

James Ha

James Ha

Dean Wilkinson

Dean Wilkinson

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

And so, yes, we really can't spread this information enough and we've got to continue to put facts forward and look at the past and see what works and make sure our voters and we the people recognized what's best and make sure that we are voting for policymakers and leaders that reflect the data and best case examples so that we can continue to move forward, where we're party agnostic and for policy that works, and we're politically agnostic as well where we think policies are more important for all of us to focus on versus politics. And we're focusing in on people and supporting people, not particular parties that support great policy. So we're people and policy focused and that's what we really all have to be as voters to be quite honest and focusing on people that promote good policies for all Canadians.

Dean Wilkinson

Dean Wilkinson

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Mario Saric

Mario Saric

Mario Saric

James Ha

James Ha

Lisa Smandych

Lisa Smandych

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

James Ha

James Ha

But, Mario that gives you an indication of kind of how we're thinking about revenue as well with the 8.5% to 12.5% same-store NOI guidance. And again, you can kind of see it with our leasing spreads and current occupancy to see what that revenue build shapes out to.

Mario Saric

Mario Saric

James Ha

James Ha

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

And so, over a longer perspective brands really follow consumer price index. And so, we're really in a catch up mode. And as a result, we continue to provide exceptional affordability because our rents are so far below the consumer price index that we've seen since 2015. So we have exceptional affordability and room for adjustment and really catch-up over the next several years.

Mario Saric

Mario Saric

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Our growth and our in-place rents are so much lower than other regions, it really is hard to find rents below $2,000 for a two bedroom in Canada right now. And so, we as well have replacement cost delta between our sales prices and replacement costs and we're building [Rockup] (ph) in Victoria for $400,000 a unit. And we're seeing sale that below $200,000 a door, around $200,000 a door, that’s 50% below replacement costs. And so that gap is more meaningful in the West than it is another region. And so, all those factors will and are resulting in higher expectations, which will result in higher transaction prices here in the future, near future.

Mario Saric

Mario Saric

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Mario Saric

Mario Saric

James Ha

James Ha

Thank you. And at this time we have no further questions registered. So I will turn the call back over to Sam Kolias.

Sam Kolias

Thank you so much, Sylvie. As always, if there are any further questions or comments, please do not hesitate to contact us. With gratitude, we'd like to thank our extraordinary team, loyal residents, CMHC, our lenders, our unit holders and all our stakeholders. It really is all about our people whose huge shoulders we stand and as leaders, we continue to do everything we can to support continued growth and extraordinary. We really can't thank our extraordinary team and great leaders enough. We are pleased with our improving results on a foundation of exceptional value, service and experience we continue to provide our Resident Members our investors and all our stakeholders. Welcome home to love always. Our future is family. We can be more -- what can be more important when choosing where to call home.

Thank you again everyone for joining us this morning. God bless us and grant us all piece.

