RZ

Investment Thesis

After healthy growth in 2021 and 2022, Mueller Industries’ (NYSE:MLI) revenue in 2023 should be impacted due to the decreasing construction activities in the residential and commercial sectors. The demand in both sectors is decreasing due to rising interest rates. The company’s margin should also be impacted in the fiscal year due to the volume deleverage. However, this should be partially offset by moderation in raw material costs, especially copper. Given the near-term headwinds on the company’s revenue and margin, I have a neutral rating on the stock.

About the company

Muller Industries produces copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products such as valves, fittings, tubes, faucets, impact extrusions, flexible duct systems, and so on. The company has three operating segments:

MLI's segment distribution (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from MLI)

The Piping Systems segment (68% of the total revenue) manufactures and distributes copper tubes (sizes ranging from ⅛ inch to 8 ⅛ inch), fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples. The segment’s products are sold primarily to plumbing, refrigeration, and air-conditioning wholesalers, hardware wholesalers and co-operations, building product retailers, and air-conditioning OEMs.

The Industrial Metals segment (16% of total revenue) manufactures brass rods, impact extrusions, forgings, specialty copper, and aluminum tubes. This segment serves the industrial, transportation, construction, HVAC/R, and energy markets.

The Climate segment (16% of the total revenue) manufactures valves and fittings, high-pressure components, insulated HVAC flexible duct systems, and line sets. This segment serves the HVAC/R market in the U.S.

Revenue

MLI’s segment-wise revenue distribution (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from MLI)

Prior to the pandemic in 2020, Mueller Industries’ sales growth was flat. The demand in the residential market increased significantly towards the back half of 2020 due to the lower mortgage rates and distribution of stimulus checks. This continued into 2021, which benefited MLI's revenue growth.

MLI’s end-market distribution and Building Construction Sales by Sector (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from MLI)

Mueller generates ~84% of its revenue from Building Construction of which 44% is from new construction in the residential sector. The new home starts increased by 16% in 2021 due to pent-up demand in the market and low mortgage rates. However, in 2022, the new home starts declined by 3% due to higher home prices and the Fed’s interest rate hikes to curb inflation. The declining housing starts impacted MLI’s volume growth in 2022. However, the pricing actions taken by the company to offset inflationary pressure benefited revenue growth in 2022.

U.S. New Home Starts (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from Census.gov)

Commercial construction saw a weakness due to the work-from-home trend in the first half of 2021. However, in 2H 2021 and the beginning of 2022, commercial construction benefited from the reopening of offices. The demand in commercial construction started to weaken in mid-2022 due to rising interest rates and inflation. This also contributed to the declining volumes of MLI’s in 2022. The Architectural Billing Index (ABI), which is a leading indicator of commercial construction, has been below 50 over the last few months. This indicates that demand in the commercial sector will be weak in 2023.

Looking forward, I believe the company’s revenue in 2023 will be impacted due to the declining volumes in both the commercial and residential sectors. Residential construction will be facing headwinds due to affordability and rising interest rates. MLI’s commercial business should also be impacted by the declining demand. The company enjoyed the benefits of strong demand and pricing actions in 2021 and 2022. However, this has started to end, and the company’s revenue should come back to normal levels in 2023. In the long run, the company should benefit from the lower housing inventory and changing demographic trends.

Margin Trends and Outlook

MLI’s margins have increased significantly in the last two years. The company’s margin was trending in the single digits prior to the pandemic and in 2020. However, the strong demand in the residential market, inflationary pressure, and industry-wide supply chain constraints led to a higher selling price. This benefited the company’s margins in 2021 and 2022.

MLI’s gross margin and adjusted operating margin (Created by DzD Analysis by taking data from MLI)

Looking forward, the company’s margins should benefit from the moderation in inflationary pressure. The price of copper (HG1:COM), which is the primary raw material used to manufacture the majority of MLI’s products, is well below its peak levels of 2022. However, I believe this benefit should be completely offset by the volume declines in 2023. The 20% plus adjusted operating margin seems unsustainable, and the margins in 2023 should be between low-double digits and mid-teens.

Risks

The company faces the risks of declining housing starts and commercial construction due to decreasing demand. Even though raw material costs are moderating, the company’s margins should be impacted by volume deleverage.

Valuation

Using the relative valuation method, Mueller Industries stock looks cheap compared to its historical average and its peers. The stock is currently trading at 11.35x FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $6.30 and 10.44 FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $6.85, which is below its five-year average forward P/E of 12.92x. The company is trading at a significant discount compared to its peers, Watts Water Technologies (WTS) and Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU), which are trading at 25.38x and 17.02x FY23 consensus EPS estimates, respectively.

Conclusion

MLI's revenue in 2023 will be impacted by lower housing starts as a result of declining demand caused by rising interest rates and affordability concerns. Additionally, commercial construction is also expected to decline due to lower demand, which could be witnessed in lower ABI levels. The moderation in raw material costs is expected to benefit the margins in 2023. However, due to the volume deleverage from declining demand, the margins are expected to be impacted in 2023. Given the near-term headwinds on the company’s revenue and margin, I have a neutral rating on the stock.