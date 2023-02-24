Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eugenio Garza - Chief Corporate Financial Officer, Director of Finance & Corporate Development

Daniel Rodríguez - CEO

Juan Fonseca - VP, IR

Francisco Camacho Beltrán - Chief Corporate Officer

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Theurer - Barclays Bank

Alan Alanis - Santander

Héctor Maya - Scotiabank

Ricardo Alves - Morgan Stanley

Marcella Recchia - Crédit Suisse

Robert Ford - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Álvaro García - BTG

Thiago Bortoluci - Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

[Abrupt Start]

Eugenio Garza

[Technical Difficulty]. Moving on to discuss our operation, beginning with Proximity Americas. We added 559 units during the fourth quarter to reach 1,027 net new stores for the last 12 months. This includes 120 stores from our OK Market acquisition in Chile that we began consolidating during the second quarter.

In Mexico, we get up a little bit short of our target of 800 net additions, but the pace keeps improving. The pipeline is looking good for the next 12 months, and the productivity of our new stores continues to materially exceed that of previous new store cohorts.

OXXO same-store sales were up 11.4% for the fourth quarter, driven by an increase of 6.8% in average customer ticket and again, a strong 4.3% growth in traffic. This continues to reflect a pickup in the recovery pace of mobility and the gathering consumption location that has continued to perform at a very strong level.

Gross margin was 44.2%, continuing a recent trend where our fast-growing loyalty program and slightly lower contribution from financial services more than offset healthy commercial income dynamics. Despite the margin pressure at the gross level, income from operation increased 17.4%, while operating margin increased 10 basis points compared to the same period of

