12 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In The Current Market Environment

Feb. 27, 2023 8:00 AM ETBAMXF, BHP, BHPLF, BMWYY, BTAFF, BTI, BYMOF, EWL, FSUGY, FSUMF, MBGAF, MBGYY, MSLOF, MSLOY, NPNYY, NVS, NVSEF, NYUKF, OVCHF, OVCHY, RHHBF, RHHBY, RHHVF, SHG, UL, UNLYF, VYMI
Tariq Dennison
Summary

  • With the dollar still strong and inflation fears still looming, now is an especially good time for US investors to buy more foreign dividend stocks.
  • US investors should also consider tax advantages of splitting international dividend stock exposure between taxable and tax-sheltered accounts based on source country.
  • In this article, I share a list of 12 relatively high yielding dividend stocks across 7 countries I'm buying or considering for that risk and tax diversification in today's market.
  • Many of these stocks have a current dividend yield in the 3.5-5% range, with further dividend growth seen as a way of keeping up with inflation and possible dollar devaluation.
Currency exchange, money transfer, FinTech financial technology, global company, internet banking, interbank payment idea, man utilizing laptop computer with foreign currencies

Umnat Seebuaphan/iStock via Getty Images

There are many lists of top dividend stocks out there, but my focus is on non-US stocks, and now is an especially good time for investors holding strong US dollars to buy more of these high yielding foreign stocks. Like Coke and Pepsi, or

Most of my portfolio is in non-US stocks because many foreign markets tend to be faster growing, less competitive, and often more cheaply valued.

Tariq Dennison
5.09K Followers
International investing in plain English

Tariq Dennison TEP runs a registered investment adviser focused on international clients and portfolio strategies. His marketplace service "The Expat Portfolio" shares his on-the-ground experience as an expat investing in diverse foreign markets. Tariq is the author of the book "Invest Outside the Box: Understanding Different Asset Classes and Strategies".  He lives in Central Europe, and teaches two classes at the Masters in Finance program at ESSEC Business School in Singapore.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UL, BTI, BMWYY, MBGYY, RHHBY, NVS, BHP, FSUGY, OVCHY, SHG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

