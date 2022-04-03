LukaTDB

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

January data released this week included another rebound in new home sales, but a YoY decline in prices for the first time in 3 years; a decline in new home sales; a big increase in personal spending, even after adjusting for deflation; and a nominal gain in income which translated into a very small decline after adjusting for inflation. Consumer sentiment as measured by the U. Of Michigan also increased.

Real manufacturing and trade sales in December increased sharply.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 5.74%, up +0.04 w/w (1-yr range: 3.97-6.59)

10-year Treasury bonds 3.95%, up +0.13 w/w (1.66-4.25)

Credit spread 1.79%, down -0.09 w/w (1.76-2.42).

(Graph at Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: -0.86%, up +0.06% w/w (-0.86 - 1.59)

10 year minus 3 month: -0.88%, up +0.12% w/w (-1.17 - 2.04)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.23%, up +0.19% w/w.

(Graph at 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link).

6.88%, up +0.08% w/w (3.76-7.38).

This week there is a significant change in bond ratings, which all move from negative to neutral. This is because yields have not made a new high in the last 4 months. Typically in the past this is the first step towards the longer lived decline in bond yields which signals the end of a recession in the future.

While the spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries remains positive, two of the three of my yield curve indicators remain negative. The third - 2 year minus Fed funds, was again neutral this week. The 6 month Treasury continues to be the highest yielding term.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps down -18% w/w to 145 (154-349) (SA) (LOWEST SINCE 1995)

(SA) (LOWEST SINCE 1995) Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -13 to 170 (SA) (282 high Feb 15, low 158 Nov 25)

(SA) (282 high Feb 15, low 158 Nov 25) Purchase apps YoY -41% (NSA)

(NSA) Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. -40.5% (NSA)

(NSA) Refi apps down -2% w/w (SA)

(SA) Refi apps YoY down -72% (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at Yardeni.com)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.3% w/w

Up +11.9%YoY (-0.9 - 11.9).

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed.)

Mortgage rates, like bond yields, appear to have made their peak for this cycle in October, and are getting “less negative.” Unlike bonds, I will not move these to “neutral” unless they get closer to their average in the last 3 years.

From 2018 until late in 2020 real estate loans with few brief exceptions stayed positive. Earlier last year they varied between neutral and negative, but for the past several months have been very positive. This is being helped by inflation in house prices; thus the turn in the indicator will be when that cools. Interestingly, this week for the first time in a long time, such loans actually declined slightly.

Money supply

The Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data is now only released monthly. December data was released four weeks ago:

M1 m/m down -1.3%, YoY Real M1 down -10.1% (40+ year low)

M2 m/m down -0.7%, YoY Real M2 down -7.7% (60+ year low).

No recession has happened without a YoY real M1 negative, or YoY real M2 below +2.5%. Real M2 fell below that threshold last March. Real M1 also turned negative as of May.

Corporate profits (Q4 estimated + actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 29).

Q4 94% actual + 6% estimated up +0.11 to 53.56 w/w, down -3.8% q/q.

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported. The cumulative decline since the recent Q2 peak is -5.5%. Needless to say, this metric is now a firm negative.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link).

Financial Conditions Index down -.01 (looser) to -0.45 (-0.03 - -0.62)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) up +.01 (less loose) to -0.48 (+0.16 - -0.59)

Leverage subindex down -.06 (loose) to -0.06 (+0.51 - -0.35).

In these indexes, lower = better for the economy. The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. It is sufficiently below that point to warrant its rating change to positive. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. The leverage index has been declining in recent weeks, and this week was unchanged, so turns from negative to neutral.

Short leading indicators

Economic Indicators from the late Jeff Miller’s “Weighing the Week Ahead”

Miller Score (formerly "C-Score"): up +41 w/w to 242, +55 m/m (125 6/24/22 - 354on 3/4/22)

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index: up +0.2050 to -0.5690 (0.4997 5/27/22 - -.8325 9/16/22)

BCIp from Georg Vrba: unchanged at 23.8 iM's Business Cycle Index (100 is max value, below 25 is recession signal averaging 20 weeks ahead).

The Miller Score is designed to look 52 weeks ahead for whether or not a recession is possible. Any score over 500 means no recession. This number fell below that threshold at the beginning of August 2021, so not only is it negative, but we are now well into the “recession eligible” time period.

The St. Louis Financial Stress index is one where a negative score is a positive for the economy, and during its limited existence, has risen above zero before a recession by less than one year. It did so in December, but the 4 week average has subsequently dropped below 0, warranting a change in rating back to positive.

The BCIp, which remained very positive until very recently, deteriorated sharply in the past month. It has generally been below its recession-signaling threshold for over a month.

Trade weighted US$

Up +0.47 to 120.59 w/w, +5.0% YoY (last week) (broad) (114.23 - 128.58) (Graph at Nominal Broad U.S. Dollar Index

Up +1.39 to 105.24 w/w, up +8.9% YoY (major currencies) (graph at link) (94.63-114.78).

In early 2021, both the broad rating and the USD against major currencies turned higher YoY, and so changed to neutral. For a long time, both measures were well above +5% YoY, and thus negative. The broad $ is now right at the +5.0% threshold above which it would be negative, but the $ as against major currencies rebounded sharply, so is negative again.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Down -0.98 to 105.55 (103.54-136.61)

Down -6.1% YoY (Best: +52.3% June 4).

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch.)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link).

157.97, down -5.17 w/w (135.97-327.84)

Down -13.7% YoY (Best +69.0% May 7).

During the Boom of 2021, commodity prices soared, and total commodities were very positive. Total commodities (which include oil) are in the lower 1/3rd of their range, so are negative. Industrial metals have also declined into the bottom 1/3rd of their 52 week range, so have also turned negative.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link).

Down -2.7% to 3970.04.

Since January 3 of last year, there have been ongoing new 3 month and even 1 year lows. Last week we made a new 3 month high, but there has been no 3 month new low, so the rating of this indicator improves from neutral to positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State up +23.3 to -7.8

Philly down -2.7 to -13.6

Richmond down -20 to -24

*Kansas City up +2 to -6

Dallas up +7.0 to -4.0

Month-over-month rolling average: up +2 to -11.

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. These had usually been extremely positive ever since June 2020, but since last spring, gradually declined to neutral and then negative. They are very negative now.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

192,000, down -3,000 w/w

4-week average 191,250, up +1,500 w/w.

(Graph at St. Louis FRED.)

New claims made new all-time lows on a 4 week average in April. Once this metric failed to make a new 3 month low, its rating changed to neutral. It will not turn negative unless and until the 4 week average is higher YoY. Instead, in the past few weeks it made a new 8 month low, so this metric turned positive again.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link).

Unchanged at 102 w/w

Down -2.1% YoY.

This gradually improved to neutral at the beginning of 2021, and has been positive since then. There is a great deal of seasonality in the numbers, which typically rise slowly throughout the year except for certain holiday periods. The comparisons in the past several months have deteriorated sharply, and last week for this first time having turned negative YoY, have turned negative for rating purposes as well.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury at: Issues: Current and Archive:

$266.1 B for the last 20 reporting days this year vs. $259.4 B one year ago, +$6.7 B or +2.6%.

YoY comparisons peaked in Q1 2022. Since summer, it has oscillated between neutral and positive, and was negative on a monthly basis several times. Since the first of the year, these have turned more positive, at least until this week.

NOTE: The Treasury has changed its reporting format for this metric, which is now found in two places, on Tables II and IV at the line item “Taxes - Withheld individual/FICA,” which must be added together for comparison purposes.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$0.26 to $76.60 w/w, down -3.0% YoY ($71.46 - $123.70)

Gas prices down -$.01 to $3.38 w/w, down -$0.15 YoY

Usage 4-week average down -1.4% YoY.

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).)

Gas prices are in the middle 1/3rd of their 3 year range, and so have returned to neutral. Oil is also in the middle of its 3 year range, and so it remains neutral. It does appear that both have made their typical winter bottoms.

Mileage driven remains slightly negative.

Note: With gas and oil prices so volatile in the past 12 months, I believe the best measure is against their 3 year average. Measuring by 1 year, both have turned positive.

Bank lending rates

0.268 TED spread up +0.032 w/w (0.02 -.685)

4.62 LIBOR up +0.02 w/w (0.10130- 4.62) (graph at link)(new 12 month high).

TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since early 2019 the TED spread had remained positive, except the worst of the coronavirus downturn, until this spring. It has been very choppy recently, varying between neutral and negative. It has declined well below that level, and has turned positive.

LIBOR has been increasing consistently well into its negative range.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Up +0.23 to +1.16 w/w (+0.77 1/27/23 - +6.16 2/19/22).

After a very positive 2021, this measure declined to less than half its best YoY level, thus changing to neutral. I will continue to treat it as neutral unless the number turns negative.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

February 16 seven day average +1% YoY (Best +% Jan. 5, 2023)

February 23 seven day average +10% YoY (Worst -29% Jan 13, 2022).

Last year the metric gradually improved to neutral, and for one week, positive. It has recently been very volatile. This week it was slightly above zero, so neutral.

Note I am now measuring its 7 day average to avoid daily whipsaws.

Consumer spending

The Redbook index remained positive almost without exception since the beginning of 2021 until October. With two exceptions the past 8 weeks have been the lowest YoY comparisons in many months. The new link I have added above goes to a 5 year graph to best show the comparison.

I recently downgraded this metric to neutral. After rebounding sharply for several weeks, last week fell to yet another new 22 month low, and the 4 week average is also near a 2 year low.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -3.9% YoY

Intermodal units down -8.8% YoY

Total loads down -6.5% YoY.

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report.)

Shipping transport

Harpex down -06 to 1059 (1059- 4586) (new 18 month low)

Baltic Dry Index up +353 to 883 (530-3369) (graph at link).

Rail carloads turned positive early in 2021, before gradually fading to negative from August through the end of the year and the beginning of this year. The total loads index has been consistently negative for the past four months. In the past several months, comparisons have hovered near the zero line, varying between neutral and negative. This week they were neutral again.

Harpex increased to near record highs again early in 2022, but has since backed off all the way to new lows. BDI has traced a similar trajectory, warranting a change to negative.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (American Iron and Steel Institute)

Down -0.6% w/w

Down -5.8% YoY (worst -10.0% Dec 2, 2022).

Since the end of March 2021, against terrible comparisons, this metric had been positive, typically running at a double digits higher YoY percentage growth. This past spring, after almost continuous deterioration, it turned negative, and has remained so. The YoY comparisons have improved considerably in the past few weeks. If it should improve to above -5.0% YoY, that would warrant a rating change to neutral.

Summary And Conclusion

Below are this week’s spreadsheets of the long leading, short leading, and coincident readings. Check marks indicate the present reading. If there has been a change this week, the prior reading is marked with an X:

Long leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Corporate bonds ✓ X 10 year Treasury ✓ X 10 yr-2 yr Treasury ✓ 10 yr-3mo Treasury ✓ 2 yr- Fed funds Click to enlarge ✓ Mortgage rates ✓ Purchase Mtg. Apps. ✓ Refi Mtg Apps. ✓ Real Estate Loans ✓ Real M1 ✓ Real M2 ✓ Corporate Profits ✓ Adj. Fin. Conditions Index ✓ Leverage Index ✓ Totals: 2 4 8 Click to enlarge

Short Leading Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Credit Spread ✓ Miller Score ✓ St. L. Fin. Stress Index ✓ US$ Broad ✓ US$ Major currencies ✓ Total commodities ✓ Industrial commodities ✓ Stock prices ✓ Regional Fed New Orders ✓ Initial jobless claims ✓ Temporary staffing ✓ Gas prices ✓ Oil prices ✓ Gas Usage ✓ Totals: 4 3 7 Click to enlarge

Coincident Indicators Positive Neutral Negative Weekly Econ. Index ✓ Open Table ✓ X Redbook ✓ Rail ✓ Harpex ✓ BDI ✓ Steel ✓ Tax Withholding ✓ TED ✓ LIBOR ✓ Financial Cond. Index ✓ Totals: 4 2 5 Click to enlarge

The “Recession Warning” which began at the end of November for this year remains, as all three of my primary systems are consistent with a near-term recession.

Obviously the big story this week was the move of several interest rate indicators to neutral from negative. The first thing that happens, usually even before a recession begins, is that the bond market anticipates a peak in Fed rate hikes. When that has gone on for at least 4 months, the top is almost always in, and is the first signal that rates a likely to decline further in the near future. That monthly new home sales likely have also bottomed out is also a positive going forward. Nevertheless the majority of the long leading indicators remain negative, as do the short leading indicators. It is also noteworthy that temporary staffing worsened yet again this week.

On the other hand, many coincident indicators have almost stubbornly refused to roll over, with just enough change to warrant improving that nowcast to neutral. But now that the wind at their backs of declining gas prices - which showed up in several inflation-adjusted monthly releases this week - is over, the comparisons will be more challenging.