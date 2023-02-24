California Resources Corp (CRC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joanna Park - VP, IR

Mark McFarland - President, CEO & Director

Francisco Leon - EVP & CFO

Chris Gould - EVP & Chief Sustainability Officer

Jay Bys - EVP & Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Nathaniel Pendleton - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Leo Mariani - ROTH MKM Partners

Kalei Akamine - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Eric Seeve - GoldenTree Asset Management

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the California Resources Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

And now I would like to turn the conference over to Joanna Park. Please, Joanna, go ahead.

Joanna Park

Welcome to California Resources Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Participating on today's call are Mark McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer; Francisco Leon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as the entire Executive Committee. I'd like to highlight that we have provided slides on our Investor Relations section of our website, www.crc.com. These slides provide additional information into our operations and fourth quarter results.

We have also provided information reconciling non-GAAP financial measures discussed to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on our website as well as in our earnings release.

Today, we are making some forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ due to risk factors described in our earnings release and in our 10-K and other periodic SEC filings. As a reminder, we have allotted additional time for Q&A at the end of our prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions].

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mac.

Mark McFarland

Well, great. Thank you, Joanna. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Over the past 2-plus years, following the company's emergence

