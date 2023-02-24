Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 5:52 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.7K Followers

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Susan Gille - IR Manager

John Larsen - Chair, President and CEO

Robert Durian - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Nicholas Campanella - Credit Suisse

Andrew Weisel - Scotiabank

Alexander Mortimer - Mizuho

Ashar Khan - Verition

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Alliant Energy's Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results. This call is being recorded for rebroadcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Susan Gille, Investor Relations Manager at Alliant Energy.

Susan Gille

Good morning. I'd like to thank all of you on the call and the webcast for joining us today. We appreciate your participation. Joining me on this call are John Larsen, Chair, President, and CEO and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Following prepared remarks by John and Robert, we will have time to take questions from the investment community.

We issued a news release last night announcing Alliant Energy's fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results and affirmed our 2023 earnings guidance. This release as well as an earnings presentation will -- which will be referenced during today's call are available on the Investor page of our website at www.alliantenergy.com.

Before we begin, I need to remind you the remarks we make on this call and our answers to your questions include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters discussed in Alliant Energy's press release issued last night and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.