STAAR Surgical Shines In Today's Uncertainties Due To Growing U.S. Revenue

Feb. 24, 2023 7:16 PM ETSTAAR Surgical Company (STAA)
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • Despite facing headwinds in China, STAAR Surgical Company was able to boast growing revenues in Q4 2022. It enjoyed growing revenues in all of its key geographic markets.
  • It enjoyed growing revenues in all of its key geographic markets.
  • This was largely due to the positive adoption of its innovative EVO ICL, which is actively used by over 1,200 surgeons in China and over 600 in the U.S.
  • It was also able to boast a growing margin despite the challenging operating environment.
  • With its improving profitability and stable balance sheet, STAAR Surgical Company is a good 'buy on fear' candidate.

Closeup of red damaged or irritated eye

Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) is one of the leading medical technology company that focuses on treating impaired vision. It manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and is well known for its EVO

STAA: Improving Margin

STAA: Improving Margin (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha. Prepared by the Author)

STAA: Positive Insider Trading Activity

STAA: Positive Insider Trading Activity (Source: Finviz)

STAA: Weekly Chart

STAA: Weekly Chart (Source: Author's TradingView Account)

STAA: Huge TAM

STAA: Huge TAM (Source: STAA's Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.19K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STAA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.