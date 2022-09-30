Dutch Brothers: Paying Too Much Vs. Starbucks At Same Stage In The Growth Cycle

Feb. 24, 2023 7:25 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)
High Sharpe profile picture
High Sharpe
49 Followers

Summary

  • Dutch Bros. general and admin costs are too high compared to Starbucks (1997) for a given level of revenue.
  • Enterprise value vs. EBITDA relative to Starbucks at the same stage of growth is too high.
  • Store growth rate is slower than Starbucks at same stage.
  • Enterprise value per store is 5x higher than Starbucks at the same growth stage.

Dutch Bros Coffee Shop

hapabapa

Intro

While I appreciate the model of drive through coffee Dutch Brothers (NYSE:BROS) is building, the company is trading beyond a “perfect execution” price when considering the total diluted shares outstanding, leaving no room for the normal challenges a business deals

This article was written by

High Sharpe profile picture
High Sharpe
49 Followers
Self Employed former institutional proprietary trader with 20 years investing experience. Managed multi-strat equity and derivative book. CFA charter holder. Interests in energy, infrastructure, health care.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of BROS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.