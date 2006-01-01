jetcityimage

In this article, I'll be taking a look at, and initiating coverage on Evonik Industries (OTCPK:EVKIY). I've been investing in the company for some time now - covering those buys on the iREIT chat as well, and it's a position I mean to expand as a part of my basic materials portfolio in my investments. This is a company that can easily fly under the radar for investors, as it's relatively undercovered and underappreciated for what it actually is.

There are some issues and concerns that I'll go through in this article, but barring moralization and humanitarian concerns from a historical context, I believe I'll be able to convince you that investing in this business could be a good idea from a dividend perspective.

There is currently a single article on SA on the ADR. Let's see if we can start more coverage here, and show you why the company is worth investing in.

What is Evonik Industries?

As with peers such as BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Evonik is a chemical business based in Germany. Most of these German businesses have interconnectivity and hail from one of the many 150-200-year-old businesses that have been around in my home nation forever.

Evonik, despite its lack of coverage, is the second-largest chemicals business in Germany, and one of the largest specialty chemicals businesses on earth.

It manages revenues over €18B on an annual basis, from which it squeezes gross margins of 25-33% depending on the cycle, trickling that down into OpEx, D&A, and SG&A for an operating margin of between 8-11% usually.´, and a net income margin in the mid-single digits. By those metrics, it's about on par with other chemical businesses in how it "manages" capital and what profit it manages to squeeze from those.

Evonik is BBB+ rated and commands a yield of almost 6%, which puts it on par with BASF. There are other things that are similar to BASF, and other things that are not very similar to its peer.

Evonik Industries is essentially the chemical, energy, and real estate operations of the monolith Ruhrole AG, or RAG AG, which in turn is one of the largest coal miners in all of Europe. What RAG did was to package their basic materials, RE, and energy in a restructuring, call the resulting business "Evonik" and list it separately. Since this divestment, Evonik has sold off the energy and real estate businesses, leaving it with the chemical business areas. It still holds a minority stake in RE, but not in energy.

Now, I'm always transparent as to a company's involvement in WW2 - BASF and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) are two examples, but Evonik also deserves this mention. The reason is that, in 2006, RAG AG acquired Degussa AG, and Degussa became part of what was to be Evonik.

So what is Degussa, and why does it bear mentioning?

Degussa processed gold dental fillings from inmates from the concentration camps during WW2. Degussa's operations are a primary/non-trivial portion of what today is Evonik Industries.

I've had followers with relevant backgrounds who, on the basis of this, have been unable to conscientiously purchase stocks even in the current, modern iteration of the company which obviously no longer does this. I suspect this is also part of the reason for its dearth of coverage.

I give you the facts - they did this - and leave it for you to decide how to proceed. If you follow my work, you know that I'm never shy about political, humanitarian, or other scandals, but it never influences my investment decision-making regardless of origin.

So, Evonik today is very different. It's focused on specialty chemicals, and is to become a market leader in that field.

Evonik IR (Evonik IR)

As mentioned, leading market positions in almost every one of its fields, and leading the charge in multiple fields in chemicals, including but not limited to:

Drug Delivery systems

Specialty additives for ESG solutions

Circular Economy chemicals

Bio-Based Solutions chemicals, including fully-biodegradable surfactants and naturally active cosmetics

Mobility chemicals, lightweight solutions for automotive and aviation

Eco-Solutions, like specialty peroxides and membranes

Sustainable nutrition solutions, like Omega 3 from natural algae, and gut health solutions

Evonik is heavily marketing itself towards the ESG of things, with growth segments in the following areas.

Evonik IR (Evonik IR)

As you can see, these newer segments have vastly better margins and fundamentals than its legacy chemicals, and they're already generating multiple billions worth of sales revenue. Evonik is a core enabler of circular economic thinking for entire systems and combined with its smart materials and nutrition/care segment, I hope this will go long way to flattening out the inherent cyclicality of the company we'll take a look at in part of the piece here.

Evonik is in the midst of a transformation as we're writing this. The company is targeting its growth segments more heavily and seeking to exit performance materials entirely, with a focus on the aforementioned three growth divisions. The company has ESG targets, CO2 targets, and solid financial targets seeking to get an EBITDA margin upwards of 20%.

How?

More sales from innovation areas, where better margins are found.

Evonik IR (Evonik IR)

Evonik is already sector-leading in relevant ESG-ratings for those who are interested in that sort of thing, an AA from MSCI ESG, an EcoVadis Platinum rating, and an A- from CDP - and that's just the beginning with the current results from that part of the business.

Here are the current financial targets for the company.

Evonik IR (Evonik IR)

As you can see, these targets are appealing not only from the company's perspective but from sector perspectives as well. The thing is, Evonik is far further along this journey than almost any other chemical company I've been looking at. They're further along, and they've managed to retain their shareholder-friendly policies in terms of remuneration and dividends without issue.

Do you know what's even better?

These trends are forecasted and realistically expected to continue. Here are GAAP historicals, estimates, and forecasts for the dividend.

Evonik forecasts (TIKR.com)

Ignoring the one-off from asset sales, you can see that on a relative level, this company lacks the valleys and mountains of an EU chemical business you might be expecting to see. What's more, even during years when EPS was below the company's dividend level, Evonik did not cut the dividend. It's been stable for well over a decade, and that 5 - 6 % at this level, that's also a yield you can expect if you invest in the company.

Evonik IR (Evonik IR)

The company is targeting a significant change in its EBITDA mix. It's heavier on the specialty side of things, 80% as of today, and the portfolio quality is better. It's been de-commoditized, in a way that not even BASF has been so far. These specialty businesses are growing far better and quicker than legacy, having averaged 3 pp higher annualized 10-year growth rates in terms of organic earnings.

The one thing left for Evonik to do is divest its performance materials segment. The company's plan is to find a partner for this business in 2023 - and for all Evonik operations to be ceded thereafter. How the company will use the sales proceeds is of yet unknown, but I believe it fair to not expect a massive extraordinary dividend as a result of it - that's typically not how Evonik does things. Instead, asset divestments have been followed by M&As to increase the company's cash flows and quality - as we've seen in the past.

Evonik IR (Evonik IR)

This isn't to be sold as a massive package either but has been an ongoing process for years.

Evonik is also a very patent-heavy business, with over 24,000 patents under its belt, and 2,500 employees that work with nothing except R&D. Over €450M on an annual basis is spent on R&D at the company, and the operations are already 100% sustainability-integrated. The company's growth vectors are extremely well-aligned to everything going on with EVs and renewables, and contracts are signed with Evonik to supply chemicals for offshore wind parks, among other things.

On a recent result basis, Evonik is looking very similar to other chemical companies. The company is seeing tailwinds from pricing, but some volume decline. However, FCF and EBITDA are still solid, and adjusted EPS is in line for the 3Q22 period, which is the latest one we have.

Pricing is compensating for all variable input cost increases we're seeing across the industry, so despite lower volumes, things are mostly fine. Nutrition & Care saw declines due to SCM and destocking, all of the other growth vectors were either up or flat.

The company has high visibility on energy costs due to long-term hedging strategies and has already introduced gas substitution measures in its German operations. 2023E is expected to bring further increases in energy costs, but not close to the increase from 2021-2022, which was almost a doubling in price. The company already has plans to significantly decrease costs in 2023.

Evonik IR (Evonik IR)

Growth in 2022E for the full year is estimated to be at around 5-8%, with 7% growth at the midpoint. This also includes a lower-than-average FCF conversion, due to an NWC buildup as a result of inventories and payables. This means that cash conversion will reverse to around 40% in 2023E, when those trends and NWC reverse, and this is part of where Evonik is better than its peers.

With that clear, let's look at valuation.

Valuation for Evonik - It's looking excellent.

Drivers for Evonik at this point are looking very generally positive, on a high level. Both due to the company's future operational security due to its segments and industries, but also in relation to where it typically trades.

The company's recent history over the past 10 or so years is an exercise in paying attention to valuation, and what a company does. What Evonik has done is change the nature of how it operates in terms of products and ambitions. And this has been a chaotic journey. 10-year returns are negative to 36%, or negative 4.5% on an annual basis - certainly not a great track record. We also need to account for asset sales in a chart like this, because the drop in share price is obviously, in part that.

Evonik Share Price/Valuation (TIKR.com)

At any time when you bought at around €20 or thereabouts, you'd have done fine with Evonik. The company's current multiples are very compelling. Evonik comes in at 0.78x revenues, 0.56x sales, and a P/E of less than 14x for the native EVK ticker, which I am buying.

Evonik plays in a comp group that includes businesses like Linde (LIN), Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY), BASF, Ecolab (ECL), Sika AG (OTCPK:SKYAY), Corteva (CTVA), and Dow (DOW). Evonik is undervalued in every relevant metric to every single one of these companies. It doesn't have worse fundamentals or credit rating, not materially. It doesn't have worse sales. It's not substantially less efficient - often better in fact, but there's a high "transformation" discount currently being applied to the company, and I don't agree with it. Linde is at more than 6x the revenue multiple, more than 3x the EBITDA, and almost double the P/E While Linde is better and safer, it's not better by that order/comparison.

The one thing to mention is that Evonik is actually majority owned. Outsiders do not, and likely will never have a voice in how the company is run. 56% of all votes/shares are held by the RAG-foundation, with the rest in free-float. Most of the large holders here are institutions like BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard.

But aside from that, this company has the valuation it needs, as I see, it, to convince you to be interested. It's undervalued by peers, it's undervalued by sector, and it's undervalued by its own historicals. DCF is a bit dicey used here due to the volatility we've seen in earnings, but even a simple DCF with a high, 11%+ risk-free interest/discount rate gives a fair value of over €40/share using a terminal growth rate of only 3.8%. While I wouldn't go by such a DCF alone, it adds to the overall picture I believe I'm seeing here.

Analysts?

Yeah, we actually have 20 of them - and they agree. Their target range goes from €15 to €30/share, though it was €45 only a year ago, and their average is €24, implying a 16%+ upside at today's levels. Over 10 of them have a "BUY" or equivalent, positive rating.

The company's relevant ADR is EVKIY, and we can use this to see some trends as well. Even in the case of a forecasted, double-digit EPS decline for 2023, which I would view as valid, the ADR is trading at a sub-5x blended P/E compared to a 5-year average of about 7x. Even forecasting that ADR at no higher than the average, you find a potential for doubling your money in less than 3 years.

Evonik Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

The ADR is somewhat distorted here though, especially in terms of multiples, so I'd stick to native EVK if possible.

Nonetheless, it all comes together to the following thesis for Evonik.

Thesis

I've been looking at and analyzing Evonik for some time - and I finally went in some time ago, expanding my position. I'm now at 1.5% in my private portfolio and 5.3% in my corporate portfolio, and I mean to "BUY" more of the company if we see persisting weakness and undervaluation here.

I view Evonik as a substantially undervalued, quality enabler of renewables and ESG-based technology, which puts it on a trajectory for growth for the next decade and more. The yield is another big advantage here.

I use both common share investments, and I've also written PUTs, taking advantage of the weakness in the share price.

My initiatory PT for the company is a conservative €27.5/share given the lack of visibility for some of the divestment and trends in 2023.

However, the company is a "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Evonik fulfills every single one of my investment criteria here.

