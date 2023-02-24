Boralex Inc. (BRLXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023 10:19 PM ETBoralex Inc. (BRLXF), BLX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.71K Followers

Boralex Inc. (OTCPK:BRLXF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephane Milot - Senior Director, IR

Patrick Decostre - President and CEO

Bruno Guilmette - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Quezada - Raymond James

Rupert Merer - NBC

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Mark Jarvi - CIBC

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Ben Pham - BMO

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Naji Baydoun - IA Capital Markets

Nicholas Boychuk - Cormark Securities

Operator

[Foreign Language] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Boralex Fourth Quarter of 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that all lines are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please also note that the conference is being recorded.

For webcast participants, you may also ask questions during the conference, but they will be answered by email after the call. Finally, media representatives are invited to contact Camille Laventure from Boralex, and her contact information is provided at the end of the quarterly press release.

And I would like to turn over the conference to Mr. Stephane Milot, Senior Director, Investor Relations for Boralex. Please go ahead, sir.

Stephane Milot

[Foreign Language] Thank you, operator. So good morning, everyone. Welcome to Boralex fourth quarter and year end results conference call. So joining me today on the call is Patrick Decostre, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Bruno Guilmette, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our management and finance teams.

So Mr. Decostre will begin with comments about market conditions and the highlights of the quarter. Afterward, Mr. Guilmette will carry on with financial highlights and then we will be available to answer your questions.

As you know, during this call, we will discuss historical as well as forward-looking information. So when talking about the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.