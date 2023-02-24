Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 24, 2023
SA Transcripts
Tomra Systems ASA (OTCPK:TMRAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 24, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Georgiana Radulescu - Head, Investor Relations

Tove Andersen - Chief Executive Officer

Eva Sagemo - Chief Financial Officer

Georgiana Radulescu

Good morning from Asker, Norway and welcome to our Quarterly Results Presentation. My name is Georgiana Radulescu and I am Head of Investor Relations. With me today I have Tove Andersen, CEO and Eva Sagemo, CFO who will take you through the results. You will have the opportunity to ask questions by using the Q&A tool, which is embedded in the webcast. We kindly ask you to pose your questions in good time, ideally during the presentation, because there is a lag between the sending and the webcast. So in that way, we make sure we receive them in time.

With those being said, I will give the word to Tove.

Tove Andersen

Thank you, Georgiana and welcome all to our fourth quarter 2022 presentation. Today, we present the tenth consecutive quarter with organic top line growth and the third consecutive quarter with all-time high revenues. Our revenues ended on NOK3.477 million, that is up 7% the currency adjusted versus 2021. We actually had the record high revenues in all divisions this quarter, with collection ended up on 6%, recycling 4% and food up 9%.

Our gross margin for the quarter was 42.4% that is 1.2% below same quarter 2021. But this shows also a positive trend versus third quarter this year. So, it’s up 1.2 percentage point versus third quarter this year. As we have previously communicated, we have had the pressure on our gross margins during 2022 due to delays in price increases versus cost increases. On the operating expenses, we ended on NOK979 million, up from NOK794 million same quarter 2021.

