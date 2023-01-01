e.l.f. Beauty Is Riding Some Powerful Trends

Feb. 25, 2023 1:01 AM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
174 Followers

Summary

  • ELF has done a great job of adding shelf space, and has more white space gains ahead.
  • Category expansion is another big opportunity.
  • Beauty companies tend to do well during periods of economic weakness.
Fantasy portrait closeup woman with golden skin, lips, body. Girl in glamour wreath gold roses, accessories jewellery, jewelry. Beautiful face, steel glitter makeup. Elf fairy princess. Fashion model.

Kharchenko_irina7/iStock via Getty Images

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is riding strong momentum, and history says even a recession won’t slow it down. Shelf gains, price increases, and new product introductions all bode well for the company moving forward.

Company Profile

ELF offers a variety of

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
174 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.