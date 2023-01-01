Baron Asset Fund Q4 2022 Quarterly Letter

Summary

  • Baron is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions known for a long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing.
  • The Fund increased 12.21% (Institutional Shares) during the quarter, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index by 531 basis points.
  • We believe that the best time to invest in mid-cap growth equities is often during times when pervasive fear and pessimism have resulted in, we believe, compelling valuations that should lead to attractive long-term returns.

December 31, 2022 Baron Asset Fund
15

© Baron 2023 All rights reserved

