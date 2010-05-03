ADX: Solid Equity Fund Yielding 6%

Summary

  • The ADX fund has been in operation since 1929. It provides long-term capital appreciation and high current distributions from a portfolio of diversified equities.
  • The ADX fund pays a 6%+ distribution yield.
  • The fund may appeal to long-term income-oriented investors who don't mind trading 70-100 bps of returns for 3-4x the yield of the S&P 500.

Two brass keys on an equity market fundamental document.

William_Potter

The Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is a solid closed-end fund that has survived the great depression and a dozen recessions since its inception. The ADX fund generates high long-term average annual returns and pays a generous 6%+ distribution.

ADX fund details

Figure 1 - ADX fund details (adamsfunds.com)

ADX investment process

Figure 2 - ADX investment process (adamsfunds.com)

ADX sector weights

Figure 3 - ADX sector weights (ADX factsheet)

SPY sector weights

Figure 4 - SPY sector weights (ssga.com)

ADX historical returns

Figure 5 - ADX historical returns (morningstar.com)

SPY historical returns

Figure 6 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

ADX financial summary

Figure 7 - ADX financial summary (ADX 2022 annual report)

ADX historical distributions

Figure 8 - ADX historical distributions (Seeking Alpha)

ADX vs. TY

Figure 9 - ADX vs. TY (Author created with fund and distribution details from Seeking Alpha and returns and risk metrics from Morningstar)

ADX fund trades at a 15%+ discount

Figure 10 - ADX fund trades at a 15%+ discount (cefconnect.com)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

