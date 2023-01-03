Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I recently published two articles: 1) titled, "My Investment Journey Since 2010 And Where I Am Now?" on February 20, 2023, and 2) entitled, "Is There A Bond Conundrum?" on January 03, 2023. This article is an important supplemental source for two published articles which contain the issues of "The Pandemic Recession" and "The Inflation Conundrum."

The Fed's Policy Execution vs. Policy Effects

"[Federal Reserve Chair Jerome] Powell noted the sharp run up in inflation that had accompanied the rapid reopening of the economy. While cautious on the outlook for inflation given the uncertain economic environment, Powell outline five reasons why the current elevated level of inflation might be temporary. First, price pressures continued to be most apparent in the relatively narrow group of goods and services most affected by the pandemic and the reopening of the economy. Second, some of the prices most responsible for the run-up in inflation, including those for used cars, were showing signs of moderation. Third, wage increases remained contained, with little evidence of that a "wage-price spiral" was underway. Fourth, long-run inflation expectations remained anchored at levels consistent with the Federal Open Market Committee's definition of price stability. And last, it was not clear that the underlying forces that had weighted on inflation in the decades prior to the pandemic had dissipated. In discussing the outlook for monetary policy, Powell noted two lessons from the past as relevant for the current situation. First, it is important not to overact to temporary increases in inflation, given the long lag between a change in the stance on policy and the ultimate effect on economic activity. Second, what appear to be transitory increases in inflation can become persistent if the public comes to expect higher inflation." (Joseph Gruber, "Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy, An Introduction to the Bank's 2021 Economic Symposium," pp. xvi - xvii, italics are mine)

We have viewed numerous critics about the Fed's beginning observation on inflation impacted by the Covid-19 was transitory. As shown in the above lengthy quote, Powell pointed five reasons for the spikes of inflation were temporary, and offered two lessons.

Do you agree with Powell's five reasons and two lessons, assuming you're in his position when the Covid pandemic just brings a higher level of inflation, three years ago? To be fair, critics and commentators must judge Powell's stance as a policy carrier, not based upon the broad effects of the policy with a long lag. The Fed and the public Inflation expectations play a crucial role.

Unfair evaluation on the executions, based on the lagged policy transmission, is one of the major causes of inflation conundrum. The divergence between Inflation expectations the Fed originally perceived and inflation expectations the public formed eventually is another important cause of inflation puzzle.

Two Causes of Inflation Conundrum

The prolonged inflation puzzle of the Fed would have been caused by two matters.

The first one is that, ironically, an understatement of Fed's own excellent success of anchoring inflation expectations. In other words, the Fed easily recognized the inflation conundrum because there was little leeway from 2% inflation expectations which have been well established for so many years.

Taeyoung Doh and Amy Oksol of Kansas City Fed analyzed.

"Changing in monetary actions and inflation expectations over past decade highlight how a concern for drifting inflation expectations shaped monetary policy. Each of [multiple of LSAPs, which are] unprecedented, aggressive policy responses had the potential to better anchor inflation expectations at the FOMC's implicit (before January 2012) or explicit (after January 2012) long-run targets." ("Has the Anchoring of Inflation Expectations Changed in the United States during the Past Decade?, Economic Review, Vol. 103, No. 1, 2018, p. 36)

The second matter is the time horizon of Fed Policy would extend from one-three years (before the financial turmoil in 2007- 09) to one-five years (until 2012), and then perhaps to one-seven years since 2012 when third LASP was carried out.

Also, a lengthy-time horizon of one decade or so would take to normalize Fed's unprecedented monetary policy with conventional as well as unconventional tools, and the enormously expanded balance sheet.

Fed's Long-Term Inflation Forecast

According to the recent talk between Jerome Powell and John Williams, their tones would suggest that Fed would solve the puzzle already but they were still reluctant to announce it. I would believe so because they have improved their inflation forecasts with 1) the complex Fed forecasting models, 2) the small-scale new Keynesian models, and 3) the machine learning approach.

The Machine Learning Approach

Aaron Smalter Hall, a data scientist of Kansas City Fed, introduced a seminal approach to shed light on macroeconomic forecasting:

"[When] supplied with diverse and complex data, the machine-learning model [(The Elastic Net)] can outperform simpler time-series models as well as a consensus of professional forecasters, with better performance at shorter horizon. In particular, experiments show a machine learning model can identify turning points in the unemployment rate earlier than competing methods, suggesting that it can provide forecasters with more guidance about cyclical fluctuations than a consensus or autoregressive forecasts." ("Machine Learning Approach to Macroeconomic Forecasting," Kansas City Fed, Economic Review, 103 No. 4, pp63-64, emphases are mine)

I'm really excited about this article, because, I do believe that Fed perhaps already adopt the Elastic Net for inflation forecast. But still long-run forecast, such as five, seven, or ten years ahead would not be done yet.

As shown in the above quote, when the forecasting period extends from 2-3 years to five years or longer, the insufficient supporting data and the longer time dimension would make the Elastic Net's work less efficiently. Although it will take a long time for the Machine Learning Approach to improve, it must be one of the most reliable ways to pursue.

The Concluding Comment

In any case, the FOMC will make an appropriate schedule for increasing rates and shrinking its expanded balance sheet, much more slowly than planned: Longer than 5 years, or perhaps 10 years.

As a consequence, the improving effort on the Fed's long-run inflation-forecasting models and the persistent inflation conundrum will tightly surround the concerns of both the Fed and the public in the long run.