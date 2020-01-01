bunhill

Introduction

When the massive cash windfall hit their coffers in 2022, CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) focused upon aggressively repaying debt but as this started approaching its end later in the year, it appeared there was a tidal wave of cash incoming for shareholders, as my previous article highlighted. To the enjoyment of shareholders, this was forthcoming with management rolling out a variable dividend policy that, if hypothetically sustained at its latest level, would see a high 8.40% yield. Although with natural gas prices plummeting as the global energy shortage eases, it now appears time to take profits because it appears the best days have now passed.

Detailed Analysis

Following their operating cash flow literally doubling year-on-year during the first half of 2022, hopes were high for the second half and thankfully, they did not disappoint. Upon opening their results, they show operating cash flow of $651m, which is a bit more than 100% higher year-on-year versus their previous result of $305.6m during 2021, which at the time was already a strong result. In turn, 2022 also enjoyed record-setting free cash flow that totaled $440.8m once everything was said and done.

When viewed on a quarterly basis, it shows they saw quite a massive working capital build of $124.6m during the fourth quarter of 2022 that held back their reported results. That said, they had seen a large draw of $60.3m during the third quarter, along with smaller draws in the first and second quarters to the tune of $0.8m and $27.4m, respectively. Once aggregated, this ultimately left 2022 with a working capital build of $36.1m, net of their draws that was immaterial in the grand scheme and therefore, their massive cash windfall was fundamentally driven by the booming thermal coal prices throughout most of 2022.

When looking back at the year just gone, the biggest driving force behind their booming financial performance in 2022 was obviously the global energy shortage being supercharged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as heavily discussed in the last year. Notwithstanding the loss of life, this lined their pockets immensely with a massive cash windfall and helped their share price rally 80%+ higher versus one year ago. Although going forwards, energy markets always find ways to rebalance and thus as a result, these abnormal times cannot continue forever, especially for the much-hated thermal coal.

Like it or not, their thermal coal is a fuel of last resort, not just in the United States but even globally in developing nations. No one burns it unless another alternative fuel is either unavailable or more recently, too expensive. Whilst the clean energy transition poses significant risks in the medium to long-term, I feel the biggest risk in the short-term is actually natural gas prices, which despite being a fossil fuel is still cleaner and generally viewed more favorably throughout society. Since natural gas saw its prices surge to levels not seen in many years back in 2022 as Europe scrambled to replace Russian supply with LNG imports, it helped lift the price of thermal coal in tandem as gas-to-coal switching occurred in response to natural gas supply shortages throughout the globe.

Ever since the start of 2023, natural gas prices have been plummeting everywhere from Europe to the United States as supply concerns ease, thanks in part to a warmer-than-expected winter and higher production. In turn, this removes the biggest driving force behind increased thermal coal demand and therefore, the prices that were observed during 2022 have since plunged thus far in 2023. Going forwards, the United States EIA forecasts thermal coal demand by domestic utilities will decline a sizeable 16% year-on-year during 2023, thereby making it increasingly unlikely to see better times on the horizon in the short-term.

Whereas the medium to long-term outlook is obviously anything but bright as the costs of clean energy continue edging lower as technology advances, thereby further displacing thermal coal demand regardless of natural gas prices. Even though I still see a bullish medium to long-term backdrop for natural gas given the massive loss of Russian supply into Europe, this does not automatically mean that I also see the same cripplingly high prices that facilitate additional thermal coal demand persisting well into the future.

Going forwards, the future direction of their share price is going to be reflective of both their financial performance and investor sentiment in their industry. Obviously, the former appears almost certainly to plunge and I suspect the same will happen with investor sentiment as they lose interest in their shares. I feel the surge of interest in thermal coal and thus, by extension, the buying support that drove their share price higher was born out of trying to capitalize on the global energy shortage. It does not matter what management does, as a thermal coal company they will never trade with the same premiums as enjoyed by tech companies or something with an exciting future that captures interest, even if they otherwise appear cheap or offer dividends.

After making very solid inroads reducing their net debt during the first half of 2022, the second half subsequent to my previous analysis saw this continue, with their net debt now down to only $97.9m versus its previous level of $244m following the second quarter. Interestingly, if not for their aforementioned working capital build of $36.1m during 2022, their net debt would already be around one-third lower, let alone considering what they generated thus far into 2023. Even though their cash flow performance is very likely to ease significantly during 2023 and beyond, it still seems apparent their net debt should be eliminated in the foreseeable future or if not, it should keep sliding lower and thus become even less material as further quarters pass.

In light of this positive outlook, it would be pointless to spend time reviewing their leverage or debt serviceability in detail, especially given neither were problematic and likely to cease being topics in the short-term. To this point, even if their net debt were to remain static, their beaten-down operating cash flow of $129.3m during the severe downturn of 2020 would still be higher and thus, it means no matter what, they have very low leverage and perfect debt serviceability by extension.

Since their cash balance kept swelling that extra bit larger during the second half of 2022 to $273.1m versus its previous level of $261.6m following the second quarter, it helped their already strong liquidity. This saw their current ratio climb to 1.33 versus its previous result of 0.94 across these same two points in time, whilst their cash ratio followed along in tandem and climb to 0.61 versus its previous result of 0.45. Since their net debt is now on the cusp of being eliminated, it largely removes risks of future debt maturities that may have otherwise proven difficult to refinance given the rise of ESG investing pushing capital away from anyone involved in thermal coal. Going forwards, this is no longer a risk, and thus it does not matter if debt markets are open or not, they can still operate unhindered, regardless of where monetary policy heads.

Conclusion

Thankfully, management was smart and did not waste their massive cash windfall and instead repaid debt aggressively to ensure the company can survive well into the future. That said, this alone does not necessarily resolve the pressure on the horizon from plummeting natural gas prices that have already started dragging thermal coal lower in tandem. Since I suspect the best days have now passed in the short-term and their medium to long-term faces threats from the clean energy transition, I now believe that downgrading my previous hold rating to a sell rating is now appropriate. After having seen their share price rally 80%+ higher in the last year, I feel there is significant downside risk as investors once again lose interest in their shares.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CONSOL Energy’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.