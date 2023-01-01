Stocks fell sharply Friday to wrap up their worst week so far this year, as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge unexpectedly accelerated in January and consumer spending surged. The core PCE price index jumped 0.6% in January and 4.7% from a year ago, coming in above economist estimates. Meanwhile, consumer spending surged 1.8% last month, the biggest increase in nearly two years. Investors worry the figures will add pressure on Fed policymakers to keep ratcheting up interest rates. U.S. Treasury yields rose in response, with the two-year note climbing nine basis points to 4.78% and the benchmark 10-year yield adding seven basis points to 3.95%. For the week, the Dow Jones dropped 3% for its fourth straight losing week, the S&P 500 shed 2.7% in its worst week since early December, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 3.3%.

One year on

As Russia's war in Ukraine approached its grim first anniversary, President Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv on Monday to walk the streets of the capital and keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine. Later in the week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen flagged Moscow ending the war as "the most important thing" for the global economy, while China pushed for a ceasefire by publishing a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. The list was immediately criticized by top American officials, like National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who said it could've "stopped at point one, which is to respect the sovereignty of all nations." It also called for the end of "unilateral sanctions unauthorized by the UN Security Council" - where Russia can make use of its permanent veto power - as Sino-Russian ties appear to be deepening. (435 comments)

Retail conundrum

Earnings from retail heavyweights meant another key to defining the current economic landscape, but like most indicators these days, they came with a mixed bag full of solid trends and worrying stats, as well as vague commentary about consumer resilience. Walmart (WMT) fell as much as 4% on Tuesday after setting cautious profit guidance for the year ahead, but shares ended the session in the green, as investors focused on its earnings topper, strong comparable sales and dividend boost in the current macro environment. Home Depot (HD) also slumped initially, but the stock stayed depressed, and eventually closed down 7%. While earnings beat consensus estimates, sales came in short, and disappointing guidance for fiscal 2023 was not enough to counter a bigger dividend raise and bullish analyst commentary. (48 comments)

RTO backlash

Sounding off against CEO Andy Jassy's recent return-to-office mandate, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) employees got upset about taking off their pajamas. A Slack channel protesting the measure - which will require corporate staffers to come in at least three days per week - amassed 16,000 members as of Tuesday night, while an internal petition garnered 5,000 signatures. Many also put "Remote Advocacy" in their statuses as they expressed frustration over childcare arrangements and their work-life balance, as well as a prior commitment to flexible work that gave many employees the ability to find more affordable housing. While Amazon's RTO policy is not finding favor among the workforce, it could be a boost for local business and commercial real estate markets that are "currently in a recession." (261 comments)

Paid verification

Taking a page from Elon Musk's Twitter playbook, Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed a similar subscription service. "Meta Verified" will allow users to verify their accounts using a government ID, with prices starting at $11.99/month on the web or $14.99/month on iOS and Android. It's mainly targeted at content creators, enabling them to expand their communities, with a blue verification badge, extra impersonation protection and direct access to customer support. "This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg added in a Facebook post. "We'll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon." (123 comments)

Future of online speech

A big battle took place at the Supreme Court this week that could reshape the future of the Internet. At issue are the legal rules that govern harmful online content, and who is responsible for their publishing and dissemination. Being heard was a case known as Gonzalez v. Google, which centers around extremist clips on YouTube, as well as Twitter v. Taamneh, which also surrounds terrorist posts and algorithm recommendations. "Any changes to the current status quo can be detrimental to Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and investors should be aware of the impending potential risk," writes SA contributor SL Investments. While any rulings could take months, see the possible outcomes here. (19 comments)