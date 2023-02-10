ETG: Discount Widening Further Presents A Better Opportunity For Entry

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Marketplace

Summary

  • The last time we covered ETG, the discussion was centered on the distribution cut.
  • Now that the dust has settled, the fund's valuation has moved further to a discount.
  • This discount came as the fund's share price hasn't kept up with the NAV heading higher.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. A version of this article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on February 10th, 2023.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) has moved to

ETG Performance Since Prior Update

ETG Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

ETG Derivative Losses

ETG Derivative Losses (Eaton Vance)

ETG Annualized Returns Compared To Benchmarks

ETG Annualized Returns Compared To Benchmarks (Eaton Vance)

Chart
Data by YCharts

ETG Distribution History

ETG Distribution History (CEFConnect)

ETG Annual Report

ETG Annual Report (Eaton Vance)

ETG Distribution Tax Classification

ETG Distribution Tax Classification (Eaton Vance)

ETG Asset Allocation

ETG Asset Allocation (Eaton Vance)

ETG Asset Mix

ETG Asset Mix (Eaton Vance)

ETG Top Ten Holdings

ETG Top Ten Holdings (Eaton Vance)

Chart

Ycharts

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2019/5/2/27546953-15567808556447084.pngAt the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
11.56K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETG, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.