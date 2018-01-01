Jodi Jacobson/E+ via Getty Images

As a value-oriented investor who focuses on high-quality companies, I place a tremendous amount of weight on consistent financial performance, particularly on the bottom line. From my experience, companies that exhibit less volatility on this front often outperform those that exhibit more volatility. Although the companies that lack consistency are less desirable, this does not mean that they all make bad investment prospects. The key is to make sure that you buy them at a cheap enough price to account for that negative attribute. One firm that is cheap enough to warrant a ‘buy’ rating despite its historical track record is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

A niche business

According to the management team at American Woodmark, the company operates as one of the largest cabinet manufacturers in the US. Examples here include kitchen cabinetry, bath cabinetry, office cabinetry, as well as other offerings like home organization and hardware. In addition to producing cabinets and other offerings in a variety of designs, finishes, colors, and more, the company also provides customers with other options. For instance, the made-to-order products it sells are typically special-ordered by customers and shipped directly to their homes from its factory. But most of the products offered are sold en masse and distributed to home builders, contractors, remodelers, independent dealers and distributors, and more. Much of its product, to be clear, is sold to home improvement stores like The Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s Companies (LOW). These two firms on their own account for roughly 48% of the company's revenue in any given year. The firm achieves all of this through the 17 manufacturing facilities that it operates and by utilizing third-party logistics providers that it has established relationships with over the years.

Over the last five years, revenue for the company has grown nicely. Sales went from $1.25 billion in 2018 to $1.74 billion in 2021. In 2022, sales rose even higher, hitting $1.86 billion. That increased relative to the 2021 fiscal year, totaling 6.5%, was driven in large part by an 8.6% rise in the new construction channel thanks to a rise in new housing starts and an increase in sales in the opening price point cabinets that the company sells. By comparison, sales under the remodel channel rose a more modest but still impressive 5.2%. Aiding the company on the sales front was not only the rise in housing activity, but also an improvement in the unemployment rate, as well as improved wages.

On the bottom line, however, the picture was not quite as good. Net income over the five years covered has been a bit volatile. Between 2018 and 2021, it remained bouncing around in a range of between $61.2 million and $83.7 million. But then, in 2022, the company generated a net loss of $29.7 million. Much of the pain in the 2022 fiscal year was driven by a decline in the company's gross profit margin from 18.5% to 12.2%. Higher material and logistics costs, as well as supply chain disruptions, higher wages, and other factors, negatively impacted the company's bottom line. Other profitability metrics followed a similar path. Operating cash flow, for instance, spiked from $86.8 million in 2018 to $190.8 million in 2019. Every year after that it fell, hitting $151.8 million by 2021 before plunging to $24.4 million in 2022. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture doesn't look quite as bad. From 2018 to 2021, the metric expanded from $116.2 million to $199.6 million. But then, in 2022, it did fall to $147.7 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company peaked at $244.9 million in 2019. Every year after that the metric fell, eventually hitting $138 million in 2022.

In the first two quarters of the 2023 fiscal year, the company experienced something of a resurgence in activity. Revenue spiked from $895.7 million to $1.10 billion. This increase, totaling 23.3% year over year, was driven by growth across all of the company's sales channels, largely as a result of higher prices that the firm was able to pass on to its customers. Unlike in the 2022 fiscal year, when the company lacked pricing power, 2023 has proven to be a bit different. Net income of $48.9 million dwarfed the $5 million in profits generated in the first half of 2021. Operating cash flow went from negative $10.2 million to $55.4 million. On an adjusted basis, it expanded from $70.6 million to $112.3 million, while EBITDA roughly doubled from $62.9 million to $124.1 million.

On February 28th, before the market opens, the management team at American Woodmark is expected to announce financial results covering the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. The current expectation is for sales to come in at $508.4 million. That would represent a nice increase over the $459.7 million reported one year earlier. Much of this, again, would likely be due to price increases. Analysts currently think that earnings per share will be $1.13. That stacks up nicely against the $2.97 loss reported one year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share should climb from $0.60 to $1.78. Unfortunately, we don't know what to expect for 2023 in its entirety. But instead of assuming that good things will continue, I believe it would be more appropriate to value the company based on past financial data.

Using data from the 2022 fiscal year, we can't actually calculate a price-to-earnings multiple. But we do know that the price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple should be around 6.6, while the EV to EBITDA fault table should come in at 10.3. I also, in the chart above, provided pricing data using the results from both 2020 and 2021. Although from a price-to-earnings approach, AMWD stock doesn't look the cheapest, it doesn't look terribly pricey either. And from a cash flow perspective, it looks quite cheap. As part of my analysis, I did compare the company to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.6 to a high of 25.7. In this case, American Woodmark was tied with one other firm as being the cheapest of the group. And finally, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 5.6 to 9.4. In this case, our prospect is the most expensive of the group. But in the event that we see financial results turn back to what they were in the 2021 fiscal year, shares would quickly become cheaper than any of its peers with the exception of one.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA American Woodmark Corporation 6.6 10.3 AZZ Inc. (AZZ) 9.6 7.5 Apogee Enterprises (APOG) 16.8 9.4 Quanex Building Products (NX) 9.0 5.6 JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) 25.7 8.9 PGT Innovations (PGTI) 6.6 7.6 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Operationally speaking, American Woodmark is far from being the best prospect on the market. It's somewhat unnerving to see the bottom line volatility the company has experienced. Most certainly, this is not the kind of firm that is for the faint of heart. But for those who want a cheap company and who can handle volatile bottom line results, I do think that shares are cheap enough to warrant some additional upside. Because of this, I've decided to rate the business a soft ‘buy’ at this time. That's a rating that indicates my belief that shares are likely to outperform the broader market moving forward.