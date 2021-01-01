spfdigital/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was one of the hottest companies during the pandemic, with its share price up more than 100% in just a few months. However, as the pandemic wanes and macro headwind hits, the company plummeted and is now trading roughly 90% below its all-time high in 2021.

The company seems to have lost its direction after the pandemic tailwind faded away. The telehealth market is still growing rapidly but it is failing to capture the opportunities. It does not have strong enough differentiation and is now growing at a pace that is even slower than the market. The latest earnings result was once again underwhelming with soft growth and no improvement in profitability.

The current valuation is attractive as multiples got very compressed. But I think the upside still largely depends on whether the company can improve its fundamentals and profitability. These are notable concerns and I'm not seeing much progress at the moment. Therefore I rate TDOC stock as a hold.

Commoditized Market

Since the pandemic, the telehealth market has gained a lot of traction. According to Grand View Research, its TAM (total addressable market) is currently $101.5 billion and is forecasted to grow to $455.3 billion in 2030, representing a strong CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 24%.

The expansion is mostly driven by increasing penetration. More and more people are adopting telehealth as it is much more efficient for basic check-ups, especially for those that live far away from clinics and hospitals. It also enables easier monitoring of patients with chronic diseases or mental illnesses.

The industry is growing rapidly but also getting increasingly commoditized. The importance of specialized platforms such as Teladoc is decreasing. Most clinics can now launch their telehealth services easily through generic communication platforms such as Zoom (ZM) or Teams (MSFT). Other healthcare companies outside the telehealth space are also launching their own platform, as the entry barrier is pretty low.

The telehealth market is huge with ample room for growth. But in order to win, Teladoc will have to find a way to differentiate itself from others. Right now, the company is growing even slower than the overall market as competition weighs.

Q4 Earnings

Teladoc Health announced its fourth-quarter earnings last week and the results are pretty weak, especially the guidance. The company reported revenue of $637.7 million, up 15% YoY (year over year) from $554 million. Total visits were 4.8 million compared to 4.4 million, up 8% YoY.

The growth is mostly driven by the BetterHelp segment (its subsidiary for therapy and counseling services), which grew 29% from $214 million to $277 million. Paying users for BetterHelp increased 37% from 307,000 to 419,000. The Integrated Care segment increased by 6% from $377.3 million to $357.1 million. US Integrated Care members were 83.3 million compared to 77.5 million, up 7%. This was partially offset by average revenue per user which dipped 2% from $1.46 to $1.44.

The bottom line was pretty mixed. Operating expenses were $4.45 billion compared to $595.7 million. However, this included a goodwill impairment of $3.77 billion. Excluding this, operating expenses increased 14.2% to $680 million. This is mainly due to advertising and marketing expenses which went up 29.6% from $113 million to $146.4 million.

The increase continues to outpace revenue growth which is not positive at all. This resulted in operating loss widening from $(41.4) million to $(42.7) million. Operating cash flow also decreased by 2.4% from $194 million to $189.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was the only highlight which grew 22% from $77.1 million to $94.1 million. Net loss was $(23.49) compared to $(0.07), largely due to goodwill impairment.

The company initiated guidance for FY23 and it expects revenue growth to be 6% to 10%, adjusted EBITDA growth to be 12% to 32%, and net loss to be $(1.75) to $(1.25). This is disappointing as it indicates a step down in top-line growth and no improvement in net loss.

Investor Takeaway

After the massive drop in share price, Teladoc's valuation is looking pretty attractive. It is currently trading at an EV/sales ratio of 2.2x, which is the company's historical low, as shown in the chart below. The fwd EV/EBITDA ratio is also only around 17.4x. However, just because the valuation is cheap does not mean it is necessarily a solid buy. The downside should be limited thanks to compressed multiples but there are also notable concerns that should continue to weigh on its upside.

The commoditization of the telehealth market is impacting growth as the company fails to differentiate itself. This is shown in its latest earnings with the growth rate continuing to slow. The guidance also indicates a further slowdown in growth alongside significant net loss. Profitability is the other concern as the company is still failing to generate income from its operations. It is showing zero operating leverage as advertising and marketing spending continues to increase rapidly. I believe the company will have to address these issues and show some progress before the market is willing to warrant it with a higher valuation. Therefore I rate Teladoc as a hold.