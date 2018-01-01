skynesher

Shares of Piedmont REIT (NYSE:PDM) have performed poorly recently, declining 11% in the past couple weeks and are down nearly 50% from their 52 week high. Like most office REITs, Piedmont shares have been hit by the trifecta of declining demand due to work from home, worries over a looming recession/corporate downsizing, and higher interest rates reducing the value of real estate.

While the current environment is difficult, Piedmont should fare reasonably well over the long term given its high quality portfolio, favorable geographic mix (2/3 of assets are located in sunbelt), and strong balance sheet. The company produced a strong set of leasing results during 2022 (most leasing since 2018).

Despite the aforementioned positives, Piedmont shares are heavily discounted, trading at a 10% implied cap rate, $190 per square foot, and less than 5x FFO. Assuming a modest 7.5% cap rate (still conservative relative to history), I see 80% upside potential. Investors can collect a 9% dividend yield while waiting for upside to materialize.

Overview

Overview (Investor Presentation)

Piedmont is an office REIT focused on Class A Properties mainly in sunbelt markets including Atlanta, Dallas, and Orlando as well as gateway markets like Boston, Washington D.C, and New York. The company also has a few assets in Minneapolis. As shown above, the company has a weighted average lease term at nearly 6 years ensuring strong cash flows for the next several years. Piedmont has a strong balance sheet with Net Debt-to-EBITDA of ~6x and an LTV (loan-to-value) of 50%.

Piedmont has actively transitioned to the sunbelt. In 2018, just 1/3 of annual rent came from sunbelt markets. Today ~55% of rent comes from sunbelt markets. Piedmont has divested its properties in Washington DC, New Jersey and Chicago and redeployed the proceeds into growth markets like Atlanta. Going forward, the company expects to continue to increase its exposure to the sunbelt.

Key Geographies (Investor Presentation)

As shown above, Piedmont's properties consistently generate rent in excess of neighboring properties within their submarkets. While office has struggled since the onset of the pandemic, most of Piedmont's portfolio consists of Class A office buildings which are newer and tend to feature attractive amenities including fitness centers, restaurants, and outdoor space. Class A office has fared much better than older, commoditized Class B/C office (as management described below) buildings which have struggled to attract tenants, particularly as employers look to give employees a reason to come back to work in the post-pandemic world. This has allowed Piedmont to continue to increase rents despite macro/work-from-home headwinds (discussed in the next section).

Flight to Quality (4Q22 Earnings Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

Recent Results are Strong

Despite the higher prevalence of work from home an increasingly challenging macro environment, Piedmont had an excellent leasing performance in 2022 as shown below:

Management commentary on Leasing (4Q22 Earnings Call Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

Piedmont not only leased nearly 13% of its portfolio but did so at cash rental spreads of 10%. This is in sharp contrast to the 'death of the office' narrative. As discussed in the previous section, Class A properties, particularly those in growing markets, are seeing strong demand as evidenced in Piedmont's results.

Valuation

Piedmont Valuation (Company Filings; Author Estimates)

As shown above Piedmont trades at an implied cap rate of 10% and just $186 per square foot. This is a massive discount to prices paid for its Atlanta assets within the past year (shown below). While valuations have declined over the past year, I believe Piedmont shares have been unduly punished as it is now trading at the low end of its historical valuation range (despite portfolio quality being at an all-time high). Historically, Piedmont has traded at an implied cap rate in the 6-10% range. Assuming a 7.5% implied cap rate, Piedmont would be worth $17 per share (80% upside).

Recent Atlanta Acquisitions & P/Sq Foot (Investor Presentation)

Further, there is some upside to the current NOI number as the portfolio is only 87% leased today (and is seeing increases in cash rents). Piedmont is in the midst of upgrading some of its properties to attract new tenants. I'd also note that Piedmont traded at my estimate of fair value within the past year.

Conclusion

With a high quality, well located portfolio and strong balance sheet, it is my opinion that Piedmont shares have been unfairly punished as investors have indiscriminately dumped shares of REITs and particularly office REITs. Should investors take a slightly less negative view of the office sector, I see the potential for a significant rebound in Piedmont shares. In the meantime, investors collect a 9% dividend yield.