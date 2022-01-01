Policy Implementation And Infrastructure Building Are Key To U.S. Hydrogen Development

Feb. 25, 2023 3:26 AM ETHJEN, HYDR
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • The US has huge hydrogen growth potential as the IRA and the IIJA acts have spurred investor interest and project announcements.
  • In the US, a DOE survey of over 3,000 stakeholders from 34 countries shows that a lack of sufficient infrastructure is the second major challenge to faster hydrogen development in the country.
  • With all eyes on the implementation of the IRA and the IIJA, their guidance rules need to be carefully and consistently designed.

Hydrogen renewable energy production - hydrogen gas for clean electricity solar and windturbine facility. Clean energy. Zero emission. Gas tank. Energy storage. 3d rendering.

UniqueMotionGraphics/iStock via Getty Images

By Coco Zhang, ESG Research; and Gerben Hieminga, Senior Sector Economist

The US has huge hydrogen growth potential as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have spurred investor interest and

IRA hydrogen tax credits with labor and wage requirements fulfilled

Source: Congress.gov, JD Supra

IRA baseline hydrogen tax credits

Source: Congress.gov, JD Supra

US levelized cost of hydrogen production estimate before and after the IRA

Source: ING Research based on Bloomberg New Energy Finance and BCG

Hydrogen consumption in the US by end use, 2021

Source: US Department of Energy

Development of clean hydrogen to come in phases in the US

Source: US Department of Energy (*In cement production, hydrogen is used to replace fossil sources to reduce emissions from the energy use, rather than from the chemical processes, under circumstances where high heat requirements make electrification not feasible.)

Stakeholder identification of potential barriers preventing widespread public acceptance and market adoption of hydrogen in the US

Source: US Department of Energy

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.7K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.