Eyenovia: Countdown To May 8, 2023

Feb. 25, 2023 3:36 AM ETEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)
Looking For Diogenes profile picture
Looking For Diogenes
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • I will update my previous two articles about Eyenovia.
  • NDA accepted with no outside advisory committee formed to review their submission.
  • FDA decision date for the NDA set for May 8, 2023.
  • Eyenovia secures first outside drug company partnership potential for using their Optejet delivery system.

Eye Exam - Chart Reflection

Eye Exam - Chart Reflection

spxChrome/E+ via Getty Images

Background Information on Previous Articles:

On October 21, 2021, I began coverage of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN), where I shared an article- Can You See Me Now? The catalyst for this

This article was written by

Looking For Diogenes profile picture
Looking For Diogenes
1.83K Followers
I'm retired from a near 40 year career in the publishing industry working with an international publishing company. I obtained the position of Vice President and I led the sales efforts in the two largest markets in the textbook industry -California and Texas. My investing experience is over a span of 40 years.Luckily with more winners than losers! My hobbies are traveling , reading good books(non-fiction)--and researching stocks that I have an interest. I teach a continuing education class at our local college each semester. I volunteer my time working in assisting several lawyers with their Child Protective Service cases.Drugs are destroying our society and family structure). Finally, I serve as a reviewer for a national literary prize given each year. No pay, but I get to keep the books and add to my ever growing library. Other than these activities---I'm just plain lazy!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EYEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Those reading my articles should note that I’m not a licensed investment advisor, nor do I offer myself as an authority on the stock market or the company I might be writing about on this platform. Those reading my article should merely consider them as being the starting point for their self-determined criteria for how they wish to invest their personal capital. The bottom line is that each investor should do their self-determined due diligence based on what is necessary for how they spend their money investing in the stock market. Anyone who invests in the stock market should constantly monitor their investments to see if any of the criteria they applied in your due diligence remains in place or if it changes for critical issues that could impact your investment. I have one cardinal rule that I will share: If you don’t understand what the business model for a company is --- don’t invest in such a company! If you don’t understand the product or products that will generate their revenue --- don’t invest in such a company!
Should I indicate that I own the given stock I’m writing about, please note I’m under no obligation to report that in the future, I might have sold the stock.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.