Providing Context To SoFi's 'BS Earnings'

Nastassia Samal

Warren Buffett's right-hand man and fellow billionaire Charlie Munger, famously said the following quote during the 2003 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) annual meeting, "Every time you saw EBITDA just substitute the phrase bulls**t earnings". He expounded even further in 2020 saying, "Think of the basic intellectual dishonesty that comes when you start talking about adjusted EBITDA. You're almost announcing you're a flake."

Charlie Munger is one of the greatest investors of all time, and his opinions are not to be taken lightly. Why then, am I so bullish on SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI), who explicitly report adjusted EBITDA as their key profitability metric? Because I don't equate their adjusted EBITDA number to earnings, and neither should anyone else. In fact, not even their management thinks of it that way. This article is meant to shed a light on SoFi's profitability, or lack thereof, their cash flow, and add nuance to a discussion that has become way too black and white.

A few words about profitability

I understand and appreciate that there are a lot of people out there who do not want to invest in any company that does not show positive GAAP net income. If you fall under that category, I encourage you to walk away from SoFi at least until it becomes profitable. Any investment you make is going to bring extra stress to your life that you don't need.

I simultaneously expect that those who incessantly bang the positive GAAP EPS drum to realize that a company that is currently unprofitable does not make it uninvestable. Virtually every investment made by angel investors or venture capitalists is in a nonprofitable company, and lots of them do just fine. A company can have negative GAAP earnings and still be an excellent investment, the two are not mutually exclusive. I think SoFi falls into that category.

The evolution of a company

I'll borrow a graphic from Brian Feroldi that illustrates the concept that I want to portray.

Stages of a company (Twitter @BrianFeroldi)

While I don't use the exact same framework as he does, the basic takeaway is that companies go through different phases as they grow and mature. Using Brian's framework, you would classify SoFi in a transition period between the Launch and Hyper Growth phase. The graphic also highlights the fact that proper valuation for a company changes depending on what phase the company is in.

There are several short-term risks involved with investing in a company that is not yet profitable that I wish to address

Will cash run out before they become profitable? Can they meet their debt obligations? Can it be a profitable business model at scale?

Let's analyze SoFi briefly to answer these three questions.

Cash burn

I dedicated most of an article to this, but it is worth discussing again and updating SoFi's progress. Cash burn is the reason why you, I, and anyone who wants to understand SoFi should take adjusted EBITDA very seriously. The adjusted EBITDA that SoFi publishes is not a proxy for GAAP earnings. That's the wrong way to think about it, as was so colorfully articulated by Charlie Munger. However, that doesn't meant that the adjusted EBITDA metric is useless or that it is misleading to talk about it. It is actually extremely important because it serves as the starting point to calculate SoFi's cash burn.

Free cash flow is a useless metric for a bank

For most companies, free cash flow, or FCF, is the best metric for looking at a company's cash flow. However, it is an absolutely terrible metric for looking at the cash flow of a financial institution. This becomes completely obvious by using one single chart. Here is SoFi's FCF compared to SoFi's cash and cash equivalents over the last year:

SoFi free cash flow and cash position (Author)

In 4Q21, SoFi only had $494.7M in cash and cash equivalents. The cumulative FCF of the four quarters in 2022 is a whopping -$7,358M. Their free cash flow is a bigger negative number than their entire market cap and it is 15x as big as their starting cash position. If negative FCF is equivalent to cash burn, SoFi should have been bankrupt ages ago. Yet somehow, their cash balance has increased in the last year to $1,422M. SoFi has not raised cash via equity or debt offerings during this time span. So how did they "burn" $7.4B dollars and simultaneously increase their cash reserves by $927M? The answer is that they didn't burn $7.4B because FCF has almost nothing to do with a financial institutions cash flow.

WallStreetMojo

The reason why FCF is such a bad metric for financial institutions is because operating cash flow includes net change in operating assets. Banks main operating assets are their loans. If a bank is growing its balance sheet by increasing the amount of loans they are holding, then this gets reflected as negative FCF. SoFi is dramatically increasing the amount of loans they are holding because they received their banking license in 1Q21. This is a limitation of FCF, and it's called out as such on various investment websites, here is one example:

the balance

Adjusted EBITDA may be BS earnings, but its super useful for SoFi's cash flow

Here is where it should become obvious why SoFi publishes its adjusted EBITDA. It is the closest accepted metric that gives an idea of their cash flow because it excludes non-cash items and excludes fluctuations of the balance sheet. Management has called this out, although many who do not follow the company closely probably missed it. Here is how CEO Anthony Noto put it on CNBC last year:

People are talking about about free cash flow, and that's typically defined as operating cash flow less capex, but for a financial services company, because you're using your cash to fund your loans, we believe EBITDA less capex is a better measurement of cash flow.

As he states, adjusted EBITDA by itself is not equivalent to cash flow because it also excludes a few real cash expenses. I disagree slightly with Anthony Noto here. He states that capital expenditures should be subtracted from adjusted EBITDA to get cash flow. I would also add that corporate interest expense is a real cash expense that must also be included. SoFi's cash flow is therefore:

Cash Flow = Adjusted EBITDA - Change in PP&E (capex) - Interest expense on corporate borrowings

Note that other interest charges, like what they pay in APY on customer deposits, are included in their revenue and adjusted EBITDA calculations. Here is a table of SoFi's cash flow for 2022:

Adjusted EBITDA Change in PP&E Interest Cash Flow 1Q22 $ 8,684 $ 25,114 $ 2,649 $ (19,079) 2Q22 $ 20,304 $ 24,914 $ 3,450 $ (8,060) 3Q22 $ 44,298 $ 25,948 $ 5,270 $ 13,080 4Q22 $ 70,060 ?? $ 7,069 ?? Click to enlarge

I will fill in the 4Q22 numbers if SoFi ever decides to publish their 10-K, but rest assured that they will be positive (seriously, it's been over 3 weeks since they reported earnings, the 10-K should be out by now). However, SoFi already achieved positive cash flow in 3Q22. SoFi has no need to dilute shareholders with offerings. SoFi doesn't need a cash runway because they already achieved liftoff.

Debt obligations

I break SoFi's debt down into two categories: cost-of-business debt and actual debt. Let's discuss these separately.

Cost-of-business debt

For a bank, loans are an asset since they make money on the charged interest. Deposits and debt are a liability since they pay interest on them. As of 4Q22, SoFi has $13.9B in loan assets measured at fair value. Those loans are backed by three separate buckets: deposits, warehouse facilities, and SoFi's own capital. Deposits cost SoFi 2.5% APY if they are in a checking account and 3.75% APY if they are in a savings account as of the time of writing. Per their Q4 earnings call, warehouse facilities cost them 1.9% more than their deposits, so we'll call it ~5.4%. Their own capital costs them nothing. The balance sheet breaks out these liabilities:

SoFi 4Q22 balance sheet (SoFi)

Every dollar of warehouse facilities and securitization liability has a corresponding asset that is worth more than the debt. Additionally, as soon as the securitizations or loans are sold and removed from the balance sheet, the debt is immediately paid. That's why I call this cost-of-business debt, it is all backed by a tangible asset that they are making money from.

Actual Debt

SoFi's actual long-term debt comes in two forms, the revolving credit facility and the convertible senior notes. According to the 3Q22 10-Q, here is the breakdown on what that debt costs and when it is due:

SoFi Debt (SoFi)

The revolving credit facility costs them 1 month LIBOR + 100 bps, which right now means approximately 5.6% interest and it comes due in September 2023. The $1.2B in senior convertible notes have a 0% interest rate until they come due in October 2026 (yes, you read that right, they are borrowing $1.2B at 0% interest for the next almost 4 years). Those senior notes can be converted to shares if the share price is above $22.41 when they come due. There is an excellent article that covers this in detail for those who are interested, but for our purposes, let's assume that does not happen and they have to repay the debt.

Can SoFi meet its debt obligations?

SoFi's current cash position is $1.42B. It has to repay $486M in September of this year, which would shrink its cash position to $936M. That puts SoFi at a deficit of $264M that they have to raise to meet their debt obligations that come due in October of 2026 based on their current cash position. However, SoFi has more than sufficient capital available, it just isn't obvious from their current cash position.

Remember above where I said SoFi has three buckets to draw from to fund loans? One of those buckets is their own capital. If you break down the loans at fair value into the three buckets, this is what you are left with as funding sources:

Cost-of-business Debt $ 3,839,747 SoFi Capital $ 2,682,988 Deposits $ 7,342,296 Click to enlarge

SoFi has loaned out almost $2.7B of their own money. They have significantly more than that available to draw from their warehouse facilities. So if 2026 rolls around and they need cash to pay back the convertible notes, they can easily draw from their warehouse facilities to free up cash.

To answer the question, yes, SoFi can easily meet their debt obligations. They owe $1.69B and have $4.1B in capital that they can pay it off with ($1.42B in cash plus $2.68B in capital that is currently being used for funding loans). They are cash flow positive and can cover their debts, so shareholders do not need to fear dilution to raise capital.

Can SoFi become profitable?

SoFi has three segments, lending, financial services, and technology platform. I'll talk about the profitability of each separately.

Lending

Banks operate very profitably at scale. SoFi is a bank and can operate profitably. In fact, it will probably surprise most people who are reading to know that SoFi Bank is already profitable on a GAAP basis and has been for all three full quarters of its existence. The banking arm of SoFi has to file its own quarterly report, called a Uniform Bank Performance Report that can be found on the FFIEC website. You can go look over the data for yourself, but SoFi Bank is experiencing huge earnings increases since becoming a bank in 1Q22.

SoFi bank earnings (Author)

Yes, I am very aware that they are not taking CECL provisions on their loan portfolio outside of their credit card loans. No, I will not rehash that discussion here. This article focuses exclusively on SoFi's financials but if you want more context regarding both company-specific and macro risks SoFi is facing, including a discussion of CECL provisions, please read my take on it here.

The lending arm will continue to transition more and more into the bank, where it should continue to grow the top line by expanding their originations and balance sheet and expand margins as deposits increase. Growth here might slow compared to 2022, but it will reaccelerate again when student loans come back in the back half of the year when the moratorium expires.

Financial Services

Management called out that Financial Services should be contribution profit positive in 2023. For comparison, that segment lost $44M in 4Q22, so that alone would swing the entire company to GAAP profitability since their GAAP loss was only $40M. They specifically highlighted upside in their brokerage platform that they hope to exploit this year as well.

Technology Platform

The tech platform stagnated in 2022. They spent the majority of 2022 making long-term infrastructure improvements by moving all their systems to the cloud and integrating Technisys, which was acquired during 1Q22, with Galileo. Most of that integration is done and they are ready to start offering integrated products to their clientele. The capital they've poured into infrastructure improvements will also begin to pay off this year. For example, during the transition to the cloud, they have maintained redundant on-prem capabilities. Those on-prem systems will be decommissioned in 2023, leading to cost savings. Their neobank partners also experienced macroenvironment headwinds which led to slowing growth in their payment processing and card issuing businesses.

The combined costs of upgrading and integrating the businesses and headwinds for partners led to diminishing contribution profit in 2022, which peaked at $21.8M in 2Q22 and then tailed off to $19.5M and $16.9M in 3Q22 and 4Q22. That will reverse this year, as CEO Anthony Noto stated in the 4Q22 earnings call, "For the first time, we're going to have meaningful margin expansion in the tech platform to start to leverage that investment we made, but we're still investing, and we're still growing." Contribution margin was 24% for the full year in 2022. Even if you assume modest margin growth back to the 30% that they've seen in years past by 4Q23 and no revenue growth, you would end up with an extra $9M in profits.

My projection for SoFi's first profitable quarter

In the 4Q22 earnings call, everyone got excited when CFO Chris Lapointe announced that "we expect to reach quarterly GAAP net income profitability by Q4 2023." With what I just laid out in the last section, they should hit that target without too much effort. That isn't even taking into account the fact that their stock-based compensation should probably drop an extra $15M-$20M by the end of the year as the $25 and $35 PSU tranches become fully expensed (for more detail than you ever wanted about SoFi's stock-based compensation, see my article here).

If you have followed SoFi carefully, you should realize by now that SoFi always sandbags their guidance. I don't think there is any way they don't have positive EPS in 3Q23. They have $40M standing between them and GAAP profitability. These very conservative changes would bridge that gap:

$15M less in SBC as the PSUs roll off

No growth in lending other than continued deposit growth, with an assumed spread of 1.5% between deposit APY and the warehouse facilities (currently this spread is at 1.9%) leading to an additional $21M in contribution profit

They cut contribution losses in financial services by half to only a loss of $22M

No change in margins on technology segment and no growth

Just those four items (three really) would be a $58M swing, giving them positive $18M in GAAP net income. I reiterate my prediction from last August that SoFi will hit GAAP profitability by 3Q23 at the latest. There is even a decent chance that they do it in 2Q23.

What could 2026 earnings look like?

The reason I consider SoFi a strong buy is because I am convinced they are going to start ramping profitability and they aren't going to look back. I invest with at least a 5 year time horizon and started my position in 2021.

With that in mind, let's look at what earnings could look like by 2026, when my time horizon hits. I've built a bear, neutral, and bull scenario based on growth rates of each individual segment, incorporating SBC and expense projections as well. I assume that the lending segment gets a 10% bump in growth rate for FY 2024 with the return of student loans for all scenarios. The biggest unknown variable for me here is non-directly attributable expenses. I have a reasonable estimate for these, but wish there were more clarity to be able to estimate it better. I am assuming no economies of scale in these costs, which I consider a conservative assumption. These projections also do not include corporate adjusted net revenue.

The chart below details the other assumptions that the model is built on (FS stands for Financial Services and CM stands for contribution margin). Actual FY 2022 growth rate and contribution margin are included for comparison. In all cases where a range is given, the left number is the assumption for 2023 and the right number is the assumption for 2026.

2022 Bear Base Bull Lending Growth 44% 10% 20% to 10% 30% to 20% Lending CM 60% 40% 50% 60% Technology Growth 62% 20% 30% to 20% 30% Technology CM 24% 25% 25% to 30% 25% to 40% FS Growth 188% 50% to 20% 70% to 30% 100% to 30% FS CM (119%) (30%) to 15% (30%) to 15% (30%) to 15% Click to enlarge

As you can see, even the bull case is not particularly aggressive, as growth rates are in every case lower than current growth rates, often significantly lower. In fact, I would be disappointed with a lot of the bull case growth rates, especially in the technology segment. My expectations for this company based on their execution up until now are actually higher than the bull case. Here are the results from these scenarios:

2023 2024 2025 2026 Bear Revenue $ 1,951 $ 2,392 $ 2,721 $ 3,082 Bear EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.25 Base Revenue $ 2,137 $ 2,835 $ 3,389 $ 3,900 Base EPS $ 0.24 $ 0.53 $ 0.58 $ 0.64 Bull Revenue $ 2,313 $ 3,305 $ 4,296 $ 5,298 Bull EPS $ 0.48 $ 0.91 $ 1.13 $ 1.42 Click to enlarge

I think the base case and bull case models might be underestimating the 2023 expenses, and I will tweak it as more data becomes available. And as I said before, expenses are where I have the least confidence in my model. However, the results still highlight a few things.

First, average analyst estimates for 2023 are ($0.08). Even in the bear case I end up with $0.02 in positive EPS for the year, which is a significant beat. The bear case assumes that the growth rate in all three segments is less than one third of what it was in 2022. That is a huge slowdown across every segment of their business that I consider very unlikely. I think part of the reason for the discrepancy between my model and analyst estimates is that analysts are not properly taking into account how SBC will fall in 2023.

Second, even in the base case, the company should be making $0.64 in EPS by 2026. Given the growth, a P/E of 20 seems reasonable, which would result in a 100% return from current prices. As I said, my expectations are actually higher than the bull case, which is why I continue to DCA. SoFi is currently trading at a forward P/E of 4.5 based on my bull case of their 2026 earnings.

Conclusion

I think the tales of SoFi overspending and running out of runway are dead wrong. Yes, they like to focus on adjusted EBITDA and they are currently unprofitable on a GAAP basis. That gives them a stigma that many investors do not like. However, adjusted EBITDA is a useful metric to follow their cash flow. When understood with the proper context, it makes sense why SoFi uses it as a primary metric, the same way that many other companies prioritize the reporting of free cash flow. They are cash flow positive and will not need to dilute shareholders to cover cash requirements or repayment of debt.

Not only that, but GAAP profitability is right around the corner, and I see it accelerating quickly in the coming years. I think those who focus on the fact that SoFi reports adjusted EBITDA and are currently GAAP negative are missing the forest for the trees. The bank charter allowed them to turn the corner towards profitability and it is obvious from 2022 results that they are beginning to see significant operating leverage across both the lending and financial services segments. The technology segment had a muted year but is now ready to ramp up at decreased costs. SoFi is a very volatile stock, prone to large swings both up and down. However, based on their execution and the path ahead, I think it's a low-risk investment with large upside.