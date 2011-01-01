U.S. Announces Tariffs On Russian Metals Including Aluminum

Feb. 25, 2023 4:15 AM ETJJU, JJUFF, DBB, JJM, JJMTF
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • The US announced it will raise tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, including aluminium.
  • The US is not a significant buyer of Russian aluminium, which usually accounts for about 10% of total US imports, though this share has been even smaller recently.
  • LME aluminium prices shrugged off the news, declining 1.8% by Friday afternoon following the announcement.

Aluminum Foil

pic_studio

By Ewa Manthey, Commodities Strategist

The US announced it will raise tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, including aluminium, minerals and chemical products worth approximately $2.8 billion to Russia.

White House will 'significantly' increase the cost of imports

US has been less dependent on Russian aluminium

Source: trade.gov, Rusal, ING Research

China's refined aluminium imports from Russia already rising

Source: China Customs, ING Research

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.7K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.