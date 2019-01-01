HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) has shown to be a relatively mixed bag of an investment. While the company is overvalued, it has some pretty compelling arguments as a long-term investment that can grow handsomely over time.

Company Profile

Squarespace is a website that makes websites, so it creates itself. Jokes aside, the essence of Squarespace is in that Superbowl advertisement line alone. While it offers many tools to allow businesses to run a website with many caveats of business management covered, it is the basis of what the company does, and does well enough.

The idea is to create a presence on the internet through their platform, which allows you to sell just about anything and/or manage an entire business with offerings that include social media management, customer experience management, marketing and scheduling.

They also provide the more necessary infrastructure for their website needs, such as cybersecurity, storage, servers and networks needed to have them run with the quality and safety you'd expect from modern websites.

So far from what I read in their 2021 10-K filing, which is the most recent 10-K filing available to investors as of the time of writing, their business model consists of selling subscription services and upselling other services to their consumers. The idea is to provide them with all the tools they need in-house. This means that the company can easily make revenue off what could have been revenue of other companies such as Cloudflare (NET), Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP).

Investment Thesis

I believe that there is a strong opportunity for this company as Squarespace seems to be that slow and steady kind of company that does one thing good and tries to make it work profitably. They also have a very solid offering that covers just about everything that a creator or business may want out of a website builder, making any potential revenue that the entity may generate exclusive to Squarespace.

This is extremely compelling as Squarespace makes money out of their primary subscription for hosting their website and domain while offering additional subscription plans to let the person or entity choose what they need. They also seem to benefit from better gross merchandise value (GMV) as they recently lowered their guidance slightly to account for weaker consumer spend.

For a shallow dive, here's what their revenue has been for the past few years as shown on Seeking Alpha:

Squarespace Yearly Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, here's what their non-GAAP EPS looks like:

Squarespace non-GAAP EPS (Seeking Alpha)

The trend is the usual for tech companies except for the profitability. Growing revenues and sustained non-GAAP profitability already sounds bullish to one extent, but some important questions that I'll answer soon is whether this can continue based on what Squarespace has shown in Q3 of 2022, and what Wix (WIX) is showing now for Q4 of 2022 as a possible indicator as to what can be expected out of Squarespace.

However, there is one factor I want to point out that is helping Squarespace in their goal to grow.

Employees

Employees are valuable to a company as a good relationship between a company and their employees can foster a highly productive work environment that can provide greater growth and profits in the long run. I normally use Glassdoor and Indeed as primary sources to evaluate the company's consistency from what management says about their culture to what the employees feel about the company. These reviews are anonymous and should be used as an additional view on the company itself, especially since not all information spread on these sites are either verifiable or true.

And I think this is also something that contributed to the success of Squarespace. Indeed shows an average score of 4.4 stars, which is very good even though it is counting less than 50 reviews. However, when there is a more representative sample on Glassdoor of over 300 reviews, however, I see the score does not drop dramatically, staying around 4 stars, which is a very high rating for a company to have.

It is important to state that the culture that management is trying to build in their company exists across a large part of the organization. Not everyone will feel the same, but when most reviews are talking very well about the company with the most frequent complaint I see being the pay, it is pretty clear that the company is doing well on the employee front.

Another thing I should note about the pay, it is fair to keep in mind that the company is headquartered in New York City. The city is one of the most expensive to live in for the USA, which explains why some people complain about the pay not being enough. This is more of a more broad environment issue with the city being one of the most important (and as such, higher demand raising the price that people can ask for services, items and rent), but as Squarespace is mostly flexible with their scheduling (most teams are not required to come to the office yet), it is very possible to make quite a bit of the generous pay for those who land a high five-digit annual compensation, which is very possible in this company.

Latest Earnings

Squarespace's latest earnings show the flaws in the business that can put a dent in bullish arguments. For one, GMV was affected and forecast to be weaker as the consumer is showing a weakening behavior.

Retail Sales for the US (U.S. Census Bureau)

Evidently, this can be associated in the third quarter with some weakening in the consumer as that quarter marked a shift from consistent month-over-month increases to a wobbly performance in retail sales data. If the consumer is buying less whether due to inflation, cost of living or needing to prepare for a recession, this will affect GMV negatively.

Worse of all, Squarespace may see some weaker performance in Q4 on the GMV side of things based on this piece of data, as retail sales had larger drops in November and December.

At the very least the January retail sales look good. While Squarespace might not benefit from the bulk of the increases, which were in department stores, we may see a breather next quarter.

Some more points to take in are the slowing growth and need to increase subscription rates on customers that already are subscribed. According to the company's Q3 2022 earnings call, it was the first time they increase rates on already existing and paying customers. Normally, newer customers are the ones who lock in higher prices compared to early adopters.

Considering that they reported net subscribers of 4.2 million compared to Q4 2021's 4.1 million, net subscriber growth does seem to be showing maturity, but possibly not too much weakness. However, it may be important to factor in slower growth for 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The good news, however, is that the company is changing where to allocate their capital, which may also affect customer acquisition. Their shift from sales, marketing and general and administrative (G&A) expenses to more research and development (R&D) spending is an indicator in a change of focus from obtaining new customers and rapidly growing to improving the underlying product. This, I believe, is much better for retaining customers and improving long-term profitability, as this research and development can also find cost efficiencies during these times where it is key to strap onto any cash remaining.

Their relatively high unlevered free cash flow margin as stated in their earnings call is also relatively good, with Q3's results indicating a margin of around 20%, while their forecast for the full year is for that margin to be at 17.5%.

Wix Earnings

What about their competitor, Wix, who just reported their earnings, and how can this be a good leading indicator for Squarespace?

Well, it's a mixed indicator. While I'm going by the info obtainable in their earnings call as a quick look into Wix, one advantage that Squarespace might have had as a better investment is their profitability.

Wix achieved 69 cents of non-GAAP profitability and $52 million in free cash flow. They were also taking share in professional markets, which could also include taking share from Squarespace and other competitors in similar markets.

Wix taking advantage of the ChatGPT hype could be a mixed bag as well, but it may also improve their offerings to provide better website text to ease the lives of creators, businesses and professionals that don't like writing.

Wix is also said to be synonymous with relevant keywords, which suggests that Wix may have good search engine optimization ('SEO'), which can be highly valuable as it can allow the company to grow fast.

Now, guidance wasn't that fantastic, and it seems pretty clear that the macroenvironment has not improved for Wix, which may result in similar results from Squarespace.

Based on what I've seen from Wix's earnings, it is a mixed indicator of what Squarespace's earnings would do, and I would take caution if SQSP stock keeps rising in value due to Wix's earnings. Sometimes, the gain of one company can be the loss of another, even if there are more competitors in the field such as GoDaddy (GDDY) to take note of.

GAAP Profitability

Their profitability on a GAAP basis is fuzzy right now. Looking at their Q1, Q2 and Q3 2022 quarterly filings and their 2021 10-K filing, their profitability on a net basis is about as questionable as it can get. Here's a quick look as to what the numbers look on a net income basis as shown on their filings:

2019 $58.15M 2020 $30.59M 2021 ($249.15M) Q1 2022 ($92.86M) Q2 2022 $64.5M Q3 2022 $10.11M Click to enlarge

I must note that Q1 and Q2 of 2022 were affected by a provision for taxes worth about 56.82M in Q1 of 2022 and a benefit of 52.65M in Q2 of 2022. Without them, net income would look a little more consistent with historical performance somewhat.

Q1 2022 ($36.04M) Q2 2022 $11.85M Q3 2022 $10.11M Click to enlarge

Even then, this feels like a mixed bag. While they have been profitable for longer than Wix, it seems that going public has played against them by chopping up their usual performance, which explains the massive drop from where they once were during their IPO.

I can't blame them, considering that it's unfair to expect going public to be easy. I think there are a lot of structural changes and preparations that need to happen for a company going public. They will also need to adapt to a new normal after the big event too. This isn't going to come cheap or easy, and understandably will affect their net income negatively.

Valuation

With that said, how should Squarespace be valued? Well, I think there is a slight guesstimate I can pull based on their past performance in 2022 and how things look for 2023 and expect their performance to return to 2022's level of growth for 2024.

Here's what I can expect for their revenues over the next 2 years along with what we know of this year:

2022 2023 2024 Revenue $858M $892.42M $945.86M Revenue growth 6% 4% 6% Unlevered Free Cash Flow (UFCF) $150M $140M $148M Net Income ($3.08M) ($5M) $1M Click to enlarge

This assumes a few things: net GAAP income of $11 million for Q4, $220 million in revenue, $150 in unlevered free cash flow, a slowdown in 2023 affected by a weakening in spending, a persistence in inflation and a volatile foreign exchange market exacerbated by a stronger dollar. Then in 2024, things improve slightly enough to mirror 2022's growth performance.

The reason I call this a guesstimate is because I don't believe to have a profound enough knowledge of the business and the macroenvironment to have more solid numbers. This is my modest guesstimate as to what I believe could happen. It would be good for shareholders and the company if Squarespace outperforms both their guidance and my guesstimates.

Before using these numbers for valuation purposes, though, I need to cover briefly one pressing matter regarding the company's valuation.

Here's a quick look at the company's assets as of Q3 of 2022:

Squarespace

There's already one major problem with their assets, and it's the intangible portion of their assets. And to make things worse, the intangible of intangibles (Goodwill) stands out. It's no good ('NG') for me when this intangible asset makes up slightly over 50% of their asset base. Usually, that's because they assign a value to an acquired company's reputation or other intangible advantages, essentially quantified from the premium paid over the company's fair market value. Still, it's hard for this to be an asset worth valuing a company with because it is mostly a subjective asset that evaporates when a company is viewed as worth less than the goodwill suggests.

However, here's a quick look at their liabilities:

Squarespace

Their liabilities exceed the assets the company have and far exceed their assets when forgoing goodwill entirely by almost twice the company's assets. That results in negative equity and without goodwill, in very deep negative equity.

There is a somewhat positive counter, though. Part of these liabilities consist of deferred revenue, which could potentially be a result of their annual subscription model. As rule of thumb, any money obtained on a subscription, rental or time-based service that has not yet completed can be considered unearned revenue. An example would be that if I paid $240 dollars for a yearly subscription and only two months have passed, only $40 can be considered as revenue while the rest is still unearned. It is possible that this mechanic in their balance sheet is considered as deferred revenue instead of unearned revenue instead.

Even so, without goodwill, liabilities still exceed assets, which can be somewhat bad.

Another thing to look at now that we've seen their negative equity is how fast have their liabilities outgrown assets, if they did. For simplicity, we'll use their assets including goodwill and liabilities including deferred or unearned revenue.

2021 2022 Growth % Assets $899.55M $962.81M 7% Liabilities $913.03M $1024.92M 12.3% Click to enlarge

This does not look good on face value. What drove the outgrowth of their liabilities so far? The most glaring item must be their operating lease liabilities, of which they added about $130 million's worth of into their books. This means that during 2022, they must have switched to leasing something, whether it be their headquarters or any other operating resources.

Can this be sustained? I honestly do not know. I would have to look at it more in-depth, but I would deduct some valuation points for this negative equity for this case.

I can't precisely value based on net income as it is currently estimated to be insignificant or negative, but it is possible to value based on revenue and the unlevered free cash flow metrics they provided.

However, I don't think it's fair to value a company with negative equity the same way as one with positive equity. For this, I'll deduct the difference between liabilities and assets from the estimated valuation and lower the fair value estimate for unlevered free cash flow to 18x instead of 20x, considering growth and how deep the deficit is. My guesstimates will be used here.

For revenue, I'll currently use a 3x valuation along with the respective deduction. Would have used 4x if equity was positive, but it is what it is. I'll then average out the two valuations in market cap and then convert that to a price target.

Currently the deficit deduction is worth $62.11 million. Their unlevered free cash flow valuation is 2.7 billion without the deduction and their revenue valuation is $2.574 billion. With the deductions, here's what those valuations would look like:

Revenue valuation $2.638B UFCF valuation $2.512B Click to enlarge

Averaging those two together, we get a valuation of $2.575 billion. There are 88.98 million class A shares, so dividing the market cap by share count gives us a valuation of $28.94.

That gives a possible upside of 20.2% based on the closing price of SQSP on February 23 of 2023 worth around $24.07.

I feel something is not right considering there are class B shares as well. If we aggregate those 47.84 million shares and use the resulting 136.82 million shares to divide the market cap with, it gives us a price target of $18.82.

It seems this is how sites estimate a company's market cap, as the market caps displayed by Seeking Alpha and Yahoo! Finance respectively seem to show a market cap more reflective of both classes of shares together than separate.

Market Cap Comparison (Yahoo! Finance & Seeking Alpha)

This means that the company is modestly overvalued and at risk of a correction. This seems about fair as Squarespace is a mixed bag of an investment.

Conclusion

Squarespace overall looks good as an investment. It's business model allows it to grow revenue organically and take revenue that would have gone to other companies for itself. It's negative equity and net losses pose a temporary problem along with macroscopic issues threatening to slow down the company's performance.

It is currently hard to justify a high valuation considering where the company is, but I don't expect the company to crater right away and remain there as buying the dip has historically proven very effective for investors of this company.

Considering the risks and possible rewards in the long term, I would simply rate Squarespace a hold with an implied upgrade to buy if the stock price dips below my price target of $19.