Summary

  • Gobain is producing good organic growth, even in Q4 which should have been under pressure, thanks to light construction and renovation markets.
  • High margin businesses are also the more resilient ones for Gobain, where renovation revenues came in strong and grew margins despite cost pressures.
  • GCP added about 3% to run-rate sales from GCP inorganically, and the multiple was decent. And the other 3% in run-rate sales were acquired at good multiples too assuming synergies.
  • The dividend is being raised substantially, and the company expects to continue growth, although they seem to be signaling that they are ready for deceleration in 2023.
  • In the end, they are affected by slowing construction.
Saint-Gobain name on the front of the headquarters building

Jean-Luc Ichard

Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) is a comprehensive buildings supply company, selling fiberglass, cement additives, insulation and waterproofing solutions on top of other construction chemicals and specialised materials solutions. They just reported FY 2022 results and they are good, ahead of their management plan and

gobain inorganic growth

Synergies on GCP, EBITDA was $100 million before acquisition (FY 2022 Pres)

gobain fy 2022

Highlights (FY 2022 PR)

gobain pricing 2022

FY Price vs Volume (FY 2022 PR)

