Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) is a comprehensive buildings supply company, selling fiberglass, cement additives, insulation and waterproofing solutions on top of other construction chemicals and specialised materials solutions. They just reported FY 2022 results and they are good, ahead of their management plan and not particularly decelerating in Q4. Forces within their business make them resilient to a new-build downturn, and they've executed an inorganic growth strategy with a decent degree of skill, although it counts on major synergies. The dividend is growing, and the company is rather cheap relative to US peers, which may be justified considering macro factors, the conclusion of our last analysis. The discount has grown to US peers though, so the company is more interesting. While there is a value angle here, the direction is tough to call at the moment, and we worry about construction trends.
Declines in construction are fully expected by management, and they expect to still achieve around 6% in average growth across their management plan period. So averaging down is expected. The direction isn't that great for Gobain, but the renovation markets are a backstop both in terms of revenues but also due to mix effects.
Their inorganic growth strategy is going to add to next year's run-rate growth. They were expensive acquisitions that depend fully on synergies to be called reasonable which will determine whether the inorganic efforts were justifiable.
In all, they have a relatively well positioned business. Currently they are trading at a meaningful discount in multiple from US peers. While the US economy is more resilient than European economies, Gobain results are competitive. Moreover, the clear renovation market mix effects is to their benefit, and is more distinct than building supply peers in the US. The discount is only 10%, but Gobain is yielding highly at 3.6%, and this dividend is 20% higher than last year. Overall, the multiple is low at a little over 5x EV/EBITDA, the deleveraging is going quickly, and the margin and sales picture are quite good. For the risk, the earnings yield is solid at 10%. However, we also consider direction, and with cheaper and better positioned stocks in the market, Gobain is not a portfolio pick.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments