FilippoBacci/iStock via Getty Images

There are a plethora of dividend-centered investment vehicles in the U.S. targeting myriads of strategies from high yields to low volatility, DPS growth, quality, revenue-centered ones, etc. And this universe is still growing by the day.

The actively managed Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) was launched in November 2022 amid a fairly lackluster environment due to continuing uncertainty surrounding persistent inflation and monetary policy.

Despite that, it has delivered a strong total return, trouncing the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and a few passively managed dividend funds like Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD), and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

Data by YCharts

Today, I would like to address its advantages and drawbacks to arrive at a balanced conclusion whether this investment vehicle deserves a Buy rating or not.

A quick strategy overview

Details regarding FDV's active strategy are scarce. According to its website, the fund "seeks income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in high dividend-paying U.S. stocks with dividend growth potential."

Delving deeper, the prospectus gives the following definition:

The Adviser defines high-dividend paying stocks as those with a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 Index’s average dividend yield. The Adviser defines high-dividend paying stocks as those with a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 Index’s average dividend yield.

It is also mentioned that "appropriate fundamental criteria, including, but not limited to, balance sheet strength, earnings growth, and cash flow durability" are taken into account during the security selection process.

Now let me elaborate on what I suppose are the advantages of this fund in its current iteration.

Advantages of FDV

Adequate valuation despite a tilt toward mega-caps

As of February 21, FDV had 51 holdings, with the major ten accounting for close to 33% of the net assets. Sectors it favors are utilities, financials, and consumer staples, with the trio accounting for over 50% of the net assets. The fund sees few opportunities in the real estate, materials, and consumer discretionary sectors, with weights ranging from the low to mid-single digits.

As per my calculations, FDV's weighted-average market capitalization stands at about $115 billion principally owing to the ~41% of the its assets being allocated to the mega-cap league, with ~$454 billion Exxon Mobil (XOM), an energy supermajor that likely does not need a wordy introduction, being the most expensive company. Meanwhile, valued at $8.6 billion, National Retail Properties (NNN), a retail REIT, is technically the only mid cap in this mix.

What should be expected in the case of a portfolio tilted toward mega-caps is premium valuation, but FDV has delivered a surprise here. My calculations reveal a 5.7% weighted-average earnings yield (a 17.7x P/E) compared to a 5% yield (20x) the S&P 500 index. Apart from that, the WA dividend yield is around 3.8% (with Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and The Williams Companies (WMB) being the key contributors), which chimes well with the fund's focus on stocks with higher yields mentioned above.

On the negative side, it should be noted that there is still something to dislike. For better context, I created the following table illustrating that only four sectors out of eleven have EV/EBITDA below the median.

Weight Median P/E Median EV/EBITDA Median P/E (the entire sector) Median EV/EBITDA (the entire sector) Communication 9.7% 20.58 7.15 18.7 10.3 Consumer Discretionary 4.1% 19.56 12.96 15 10.4 Consumer Staples 16.1% 27.25 18.20 21.3 13.6 Energy 4.3% 9.09 5.49 7.7 5.9 Financials 16.6% 10.40 N/A 11 N/A Health Care 14.8% 22.82 9.68 24.9 15.3 Industrials 8.1% 13.72 13.19 20.2 12.4 Information Technology 6.3% 19.90 13.32 24 13.7 Materials 2.2% 11.59 9.04 13 7.5 Real Estate 2.0% 25.44 17.63 28.9 17.6 Utilities 17.8% 20.95 13.53 20 13 Click to enlarge

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha, FDV, and iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

But most importantly for investors prioritizing valuation composites instead of standalone metrics that could be distorted and thus misleading, ~45.7% of the fund's net assets are parked in stocks with a B- Quant Valuation rating or better, with most stocks in that group (13.2% of the net assets) being from the financial sector like The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB). In my opinion, for a mega/large-cap mix, this is a strong result that even value-centered ETFs rarely achieve.

Mostly solid quality

FDV managed to adequately balance value and quality characteristics, as despite its relative inexpensiveness discussed above, 97% of its holdings boasts a B- Quant Profitability rating or better, with almost 77% in the A league.

There are just two loss-making companies, T and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), together accounting for 5.4%. Next, all the players represented (obviously, excluding the financial sector) have a positive LTM EBITDA, with the median margin at almost 32%, an excellent result. Besides, there is only one cash-burning company in this mix, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), a member of the dividend aristocrat league as per the holdings of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). Its negative 2022 net operating cash flow was principally the consequence of the working capital build-up, more specifically, the inventory issue. However, this is not necessarily a concern as this well-known tools manufacturer is taking steps to reduce it, with "a positive inventory reduction trend throughout 2H'22" according to slide 9 of its Q4 results presentation, anticipating the FY 2023 free cash flow to come at between $500 million - $1 billion.

Drawbacks of FDV

Remarks worth making on the D/E risk

Nevertheless, despite the overall robust quality, I should warn that there is still something to dislike about FDV as a substantial spread between the weighted-average Return on Equity and Return on Assets, as per my calculations, which stand at 30.6% and 6.2%, respectively, vividly illustrate that most holdings actively use borrowings which reduce the denominator of ROE and thus inflate it, which is not the case with ROA. More specifically, 61% has Debt/Equity above or equal to 100%.

Growth investors beware

FDV's growth characteristics leave a lot to be desired, to say the least. My calculations reveal that the weighted-average forward revenue growth rate is about 3.8%, with the EPS growth rate only marginally higher.

It should be noted that SA contributor The Sunday Investor arrived at a similar conclusion in the December article covering the fund, though with sales and earnings growth rates being different from those I have provided above.

Notwithstanding financials, the median EBITDA growth rate is at 4%, a bleak result again. Speaking of dividend growth, the WA 3-year rate is just 5.6%, which is hardly appealing.

Fees are on the expensive side

For an actively managed vehicle, FDV's expense ratio of 50 bps (net, with the gross figure at 60 bps, as per its website) looks adequate; however, with expenses being amongst essential detractors from long-term returns, especially for investors seeking consistently increasing dividend income for years if not decades to come, this level would hardly be comfortable.

Investor Takeaway

FDV is a novel actively-managed dividend fund with just three full months on the books.

First and foremost, I should emphasize that it has succeeded in its effort to create a high-quality dividend portfolio, with adequate but not extraordinary DPS growth credentials. I also found out that the weighted-average 24-month beta is at 0.7, which investors preferring less volatile portfolios should appreciate.

Next, at least in the current iteration, FDV looks positioned for a recession. Why? Since it is overweight utilities and consumer staples, it is trading at a discount to the market (as per the earnings yield), and has little interest in growth stocks, if at all.

However, do all of the above justify a 50 bps expense ratio? I suppose investors should answer by themselves after thoroughly reviewing this vehicle. My rating should be a Hold for now.