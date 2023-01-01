Paramount Resources: Oil Exposure, No Debt, 5% Dividend And Trading At 4x FCF

Feb. 25, 2023 5:18 AM ETParamount Resources Ltd. (POU:CA), PRMRF
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.9K Followers

Summary

  • Paramount is one of the most attractive pure play oil securities exposure.
  • It delivers significant FCF at current prices.
  • The 5% dividend is well covered.
  • The risk/reward profile is attractive.
  • I am buying the dips in oil prices but will consider selling some at US$100/Bbl.

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

My philosophy as an investor is focused on building a diversified portfolio of securities that generates attractive and uncorrelated cashflows. Some of my investments do well in an inflationary or high rates environment (e.g. certain banks) whereas others work better if and when

2023 and 2024 FCF Forecasts

POU Investors Relations

5 Year Forecast

POU Investors Relations

WTI FCF Projections

POU Investor Relations

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.9K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of POU:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.