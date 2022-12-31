Welcome to the February edition of the graphite miners news.
February saw strong progress by the graphite miners as well as news of Tesla's off-take deal with graphite junior Magnis Energy Technologies.
During the past 30 days the China graphite flake-194 EXW spot price was down 1.77%. The China graphite flake +195 EXW spot price was down 0.94%. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make “spherical” graphite used in Li-ion batteries. The spherical graphite 99.95% min EXW China price was down 1.24% the past 30 days.
On January 23, 2023 Fastmarkets stated:
Graphite prices got off to a slow start to 2023, with prices receding under the pressure of weakening demand, despite seasonally reduced graphite output. In China, while flake graphite prices are maintaining stability on lower supply in line with seasonal production outages, spherical graphite prices are declining in response to reduced demand from the EV battery sector.
Fastmarkets reported on January 23, 2023 that China graphite flake (94% C -100 mesh) prices were at ~US$830/t and Europe graphite flake (94% C -100 mesh) prices were at US$775/t. China spherical graphite (99.95% C, 15 microns, FOB) prices were US$2,500-2,800.
Fastmarkets flake graphite (94% C -100 mesh) [gold] and spherical graphite [purple] prices 2022 and January 2023 (source)
BMI graphite-market-balance benchmarkweek-2022 (source)
Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals (Trend Investing) (IEA)
2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, And Copper 2x to 3x
2022 - BMI forecasts graphite deficits to begin from 2022 as demand for graphite grows strongly
2022 - BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 97 new 56,000tpa natural flake graphite mines
On February 15 Fastmarkets reported:
GreenRoc wins ERMA support for Amitsoq graphite project. The European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA) has given its official support to GreenRoc Mining’s Amitsoq graphite project in southern Greenland with the intention of improving the security of graphite supply for the EU, which has categorized it as a critical material.
Note: GreenRoc trades as GreenRoc Mining [LSE:GROC]. Some details on their website.
On February 20 Investing News reported:
Top 10 graphite-producing countries (Updated 2023). According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, demand for graphite from the battery anode segment could increase by seven times in the next decade as surging electric car sales and the energy storage trend continue.
Note: From the article above the top 5 countries in order are China (850,000 tpa), Madagascar (170,000 tpa), Mozambique (110,000 tpa), Brazil (87,000 tpa), and South Korea (17,000 tpa).
I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.
Note: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [AMS:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) is also a "diversified producer", producing graphite, vanadium, and lithium. SGL Carbon [ETR:SGL] (OTCPK:SGLFF) is a synthetic graphite producer and Novonix [ASX:NVX] (OTCQX:NVNXF) is commercializing their synthetic graphite product. Graphex Group Limited [HK:6128] (OTCQX:GRFXY) makes spherical graphite.
Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique. Syrah is also working to become a vertically integrated producer of natural graphite Active Anode Material (“AAM”) at their Vidalia facility, Louisiana, USA.
On January 31 Syrah Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the three months ending 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
Catalysts:
Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.
On February 7 Ceylon Graphite announced:
Ceylon Graphite announces amended and restated agreement for acquisition of Sarcon Development...Under the Restated Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue to the Vendor an aggregate total amount of common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company equal to an aggregate sum of US$1,625,000...
Skaland Graphite is 90% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe; with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000. MRC plans to demerge its Norwegian graphite assets into a newly incorporated Norway company branded as Ascent Graphite.
On January 31 Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report–December 2022." Highlights include:
On February 20 Tirupati Graphite announced: "Production capacity reaches 30,000tpa with commissioning of new 18,000tpa facilities." Highlights include:
Sahamamy Project, Madagascar
Northern Graphite purchased from Imerys the Lac des Iles producing graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite deposit/Okorusu processing plant in Namibia. They also own the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.
On February 13 Northern Graphite reported:
Northern Graphite signs agreement to acquire ownership interest in NeoGraf Solutions...Under the terms of agreement, Northern has a six month option to acquire an effective 50.1% voting interest and a 33.3% equity interest in NeoGraf and also has an option to increase its interest up to 100% at a later date subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement... This investment will enable Northern to integrate downstream into the manufacturing of graphite products for a number of high-growth markets including lithium ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells, graphene and nanomaterials, thermal management in consumer electronics, smart building products and fire retardants...
NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)
NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property. The Molo mine is fully-funded and scheduled to commission in Q1 2023.
On February 21 NextSource Materials Inc. announced:
Construction of the processing plant for the Molo Graphite Mine is complete. President and CEO, Craig Scherba, commented: “We are now entering the final stages of development of Phase 1 and are fast approaching first production. We look forward to providing a more detailed update as we progress through commissioning.”
Talga Group [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)
Talga Group is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.
On January 30 Talga Group announced: "Quarterly activities review for period ending31 December 2022." Highlights include:
Commercial and project development
Product and technology development
Corporate and finance
On February 1 Talga Group announced: "Vittangi environmental permit hearing commenced..."
On February 23 Talga Group announced: "Talga successfully completes A$40million institutional placement."
On February 23 Talga Group announced: "Permitting advances for Swedish Battery Anode Project..."
Westwater Resources (NYSE:WWR)
Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama. The Coosa Graphite Plant (2023 production start) plans to source natural graphite initially from non-China suppliers and then from the USA from 2028.
No news for the month.
Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTCQX:MNSEF)
Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.
On January 27 Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Quarterly report for quarter endingDecember2022." Highlights include:
On February 21 Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. announced: "Magnis signs Offtake Agreement for North American anode active material production... with Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) for the supply of AAM beginning in February 2025 with fixed pricing. " Highlights include:
Gratomic Inc. [TSXV:GRAT] [GR:CB82 ] (OTCQX:CBULF)
Gratomic’s Aukam Graphite Project is located in Namibia, Africa. The Project is undergoing 'operational readiness'. Gratomic also 100% own the Capim Grosso Graphite Project in Brazil. Gratomic is also collaborating with Forge Nano to develop a second facility for graphite micronization and spheronization.
On January 25 Gratomic Inc. announced:
Gratomic announces LOI with Graphex Technologies to produce natural graphite anode material...Pursuant to the LOI, Gratomic and Graphex intend to diligently and in good faith negotiate the terms of a Joint Venture, including management and ownership structures, to jointly produce coated spherical graphite anode material for the EV/battery market...Gratomic intends to develop operating graphite concentrating facilities. Gratomic shall remain entitled to enter into supply agreements with third parties for raw material not committed to the Joint Venture.
On January Gratomic Inc. announced: "Gratomic announces closing of first tranche of $6 million Non-Brokered Private Placement."
Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT] (OTCPK:BKTRF)
No news for the month.
Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF) (NYSE:NMG) and Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] (OTCQX:MGPHF)
Nouveau Monde Graphite ("NMG") own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada. NMG (51%) and Mason Graphite (49%) have agreed to JV (subject to approvals) on the Lac Guéret Project.
On February 10 Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:
NMG obtains financial levers of up to CA$3.6 million to further develop its advanced transformation processes for environmentally friendly anode material.
Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF)
On January 31 Greenwing Resources Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report – December 2022 quarter 31 January 2023." Highlights include:
Corporate
Graphmada Graphite Mining Complex, Madagascar
Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG] (OTCPK:TTMNF)
Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has two large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.
On January 31 Triton Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.] (OTCPK:SRGMF)
SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.
No news for the month.
Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)
Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite Project and processing plant in central Sweden. The company also owns the Norra Karr REE project, and the 51% of the Bihor Sud Nickel-Cobalt exploration stage project in Romania.
On January 25 Leading Edge Materials Corp. announced: "Leading Edge Materials reports fiscal 2022 results..."
Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU] (OTC:RSNUF)
Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.
On January 31 Renascor Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 December2022." Highlights include:
EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR] [FSE:FMK] (ECGFF)
On January 31 EcoGraf Limited announced:
Quarterly activities report. Epanko positions to support vertically integrated lithium-ion battery anode material supply chains...
On February 16 EcoGraf Limited announced:
Epanko Graphite Project. In conjunction with completion of approval processes to enable signing of the Framework Agreement, EcoGraf and the Government of Tanzania (GoT) have agreed to commence registration of Duma TanzGraphite Limited (Duma meaning cheetah in Swahili) as the new Tanzanian mining entity that will develop and operate the Project. The Company is pleased to be working with the Government as a key stakeholder in the development of Epanko, a world class graphite project which is forecast to make an inter-generational contribution to economic, industrial and social development in Tanzania.
Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)
Lomiko has two projects in Canada - La Loutre graphite Project (flagship) (100% interest) and the Bourier lithium Project (70% earn in interest).
On February 6 Lomiko Metals Inc. announced:
Lomiko Metals’ La Loutre Graphite Pre-Feasibility Level Flotation Optimization Studies produce consistent high-grade flotation concentrates grading up to 99.7% C[T]...
On February 21 Lomiko Metals Inc. announced: "Lomiko identifies 55 new prospective targets in the Grenville Graphite Mineral Belt and updates exploration on Bourier Lithium Project." Highlights include:
Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF)
On February 1 Focus Graphite announced:
Focus Graphite reports 92.42 m grading 14.28% Graphitic Carbon (CG) in hole LT-22-131; 86.66 m grading 15.00% Cg in hole LT-22-130; and 91.83 m grading 13.84% Cg in hole LT-22-132 from the 2022 Definition Drilling Program at Lac Tétépisca, Québec...
Metals Australia [ASX:MLS] (OTCPK:MTLAF)
On January 31 Metals Australia announced: "Quarterly activities report, 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
Lac Rainy Graphite Project, Quebec, Canada:
Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM][LSE:SVML] (OTCPK:SVMLF) - Plan to demerge graphite assets to a 100% owned subsidiary NGX Limited
On January 31 Sovereign Metals announced: "December 2022 quarterly report... Sovereign to demerge standalone graphite projects
Sarytogan Graphite [ASX:SGA]
Sarytogan Graphite has a 209mt @ 28.5% TGC Inferred Resource (60mt contained graphite) in Central Kazakhstan.
No significant news for the month.
Evion Group NL [ASX:EVG] - (Formerly BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM])
On January 17 Evion Group NL announced: "Highly successful quarter positions Evion to be key graphite supplier to lithium battery industry. Evion advances strategy to mine graphite, sell concentrate and supply battery anode material." Highlights include:
Project Highlights
Corporate Highlights
Zentek Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (ZTEK)
On February 6 Zentek Ltd. announced: "Zentek announces final results of HVAC Phase 2 testing..."
On February 15 Zentek Ltd. announced:
Zentek and 1329307 BC Ltd. Sign Letter of Intent to spin out Albany Graphite Deposit...“With significant production shortfalls anticipated in the next decade, and the limited number of producing mines and graphite deposits in geopolitically stable countries, the importance of North American graphite and our Albany Deposit is growing by the day,” said Greg Fenton, CEO of Zentek. “Amidst this backdrop, we believe our strategy of using a separate entity to move Albany forward and pursuing funding directly for it gives us a compelling pathway to help unlock the value of our wholly-owned deposit for shareholders in the near and longer term.”
Armadale Capital [AIM:ACP], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTC:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA] (OTCPK:ECORF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQX:GPHOF), Green Battery Minerals Inc. [TSXV:GEM] (OTCQB:GBMIF), Infinity Stone Ventures [CSE:GEMS] (OTCQB:GEMSF), International Graphite [ASX:IG6], New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE], Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L], South Star Battery Metals [TSXV:STS] (OTCQB:STSBF), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].
February saw slightly lower flake graphite prices and slightly lower spherical graphite prices.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual all comments are welcome.
