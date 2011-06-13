Home Depot's Free Cash Flow Makes It A Strong Dividend Growth Consideration

Feb. 25, 2023 5:37 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)2 Comments
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.04K Followers

Summary

  • Home Depot's latest quarterly update and outlook weren't great, but the firm continues to have an enviable competition position.
  • We like the company's tremendous free cash flow generation and that it has consistently covered its cash dividends paid for years.
  • We value shares modestly higher than where they are trading at as of this writing, and we view the company as a fantastic dividend growth idea. Shares yield ~2.8%.

Orange Home Depot Sign

Romanista

By Valuentum Analysts

Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) latest quarterly results left a sour taste in many an investor's mouth, but we're not too worried. We believe the company's positioning with respect to do-it-yourself-ers and professional contractors remains solid, and we expect that

Key Investment Considerations

Key Investment Considerations (Image Source: Valuentum)

Valuation Breakdown

Valuation Breakdown (Image Source: Valuentum)

Range of Potential Outcomes

Range of Potential Outcomes (Image Source: Valuentum)

30-year fixed rate = blue. 15-year fixed rate = green.

30-year fixed rate = blue. 15-year fixed rate = green. (Freddie Mac)

Home Depot's Free Cash Flow Coverage of Its Dividend Has Been Strong

Home Depot's Free Cash Flow Coverage of Its Dividend Has Been Strong (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.04K Followers
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.