Selina Hospitality: A Little Known Hotel Chain With A Twist

Feb. 25, 2023 6:08 AM ETSelina Hospitality PLC (SLNA)
Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
4.82K Followers

Summary

  • Selina Hospitality operated hotel chains around the world, but have a twist beyond the traditional accommodations.
  • With hostels, dormitory-style rooms and Co-Living spaces, which allow traveling folks to have a one-stop-shop, I believe they can sustain their growth trajectory for a longer period of time.
  • As a result, I am bullish on Selina Hospitality's long-term prospects.

Six diverse businesspeople chatting during break in co-working space

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) is a normal hotel operator, but with a twist. Not only do they offer traditional accommodations like hotel rooms, but they offer co-living spaces which are their own version of a short term rental, as well

Selina Co-Living Details, Company Website

Selina Co-Living Details (Company Website)

This article was written by

Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
4.82K Followers
As part of my earnings growth strategy, I invest, trade and write about small under-covered growth companies which don't get much attention from establishment analysts as well as use the strategy to interpret short and long term moves in bigger, well established companies in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.-All articles and the information in them are my opinion based on my own research and analysis and should not be taken as investment advice without proper due diligence and advice from a professional financial adviser.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.