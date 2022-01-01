fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) is a normal hotel operator, but with a twist. Not only do they offer traditional accommodations like hotel rooms, but they offer co-living spaces which are their own version of a short term rental, as well as dormitory-style accommodations and co-working spaces around the world.

They're nicknamed the "Millennial and Gen Z Hotel" since it is primarily those generations which have adopted the work-from-home turned work-from-anywhere work model which was forced upon the general population due to the COVID-19 pandemic office closures.

The spaces are designed to work just like a regular hotel and if you search (insert travel app of choice) for a hotel in any cities they operate in, they'll show up just like a Marriott (MAR) or any other hotel. But what I see as their primary long term growth driver is that they combine that co-living and co-working spaces as well as other non-traditional accommodations like hostels.

The beauty of this business model is that when it opens up a new location, almost anywhere in the world, it's not only competing for customers with giants like Marriott or any one of the roughly 187,000 hotels worldwide. This should allow them to continue and scale up their locations and operations without taking a hit to longer term margins or occupancy rates.

What & Where Are Selina Hospitality?

The company operates in, and is expanding into, some of the world's fastest growing hospitality destinations as it seeks to take advantage of demand for remote work and co-living spaces.

The company's main long term growth offer is their CoLive spaces, where individuals can get a one-stop-shop for their accommodation, co-working and other needs. The cost of these programs differ by a few factors like how long the individual wants to stay, their income level (or what they're willing to pay) and some other factors. They aim to offer everything one needs to "co-live":

Selina Co-Living Details (Company Website)

When you sign up for Selina CoLive, you can choose between various room types, depending on your exact needs and financial situation. There are dorm style rooms with several beds in them, there are family style rooms for a group of friends or there are standard single or double occupancy rooms.

The company operates in some of the fastest growing areas across the globe where this type of travel and living is in high demand. These include both main hotel hubs with hundreds of beds and a sizable co-working and living facility, as well as what they call 'mini facilities' which are smaller satellite operations with limited but still diversified offerings, as mentioned above in the chart.

These locations are, by geographical region:

Latin America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru and Uruguay.

United States: Astoria, New York, Chicago, Miami - Gold Dust, Miami - River, New Orleans and Washington DC.

Europe: Austria, Germany, Greece, Portugal, The United Kingdom and Israel.

Asia & Australia: 2 locations in Melbourne, Brisbane and Phuket in Thailand.

This model is what make me bullish on the company's long term prospects, as they are not relying on only one type of travel and accommodations as well as not needing to avoid high density locations which already have a large hotel chain presence since they can still fill a good chunk of their rooms through the Co-Live offerings and others.

The Growth Driver:

Around the world, hotels typically enjoy an occupancy rate, or the amount of occupied rooms as a percentage of total available rooms, of between 55% and 80%, depending on the time of year and location. This essentially means that they have these sink holes which are not generating any revenue and they're forced to raise prices to compensate, which can be problematic due to increased competitive pressures around the world.

Selina Hospitality's business model uses 2 distinct alternatives to boost occupancy rates as well as some other offerings which supplement revenues generated from accommodations.

Co-Living, or Short-Term Rentals

With the continued push, by young people in particular, to move to a work-from-home turned work-from-anywhere lifestyle, these types of programs and accommodation are often very attractive to folks who have just started out since it doesn't require logistics of finding places to stay, work, connect etc.

For Selina Hospitality, this allows for consistent revenue to come in while these rooms will likely go unused otherwise. This is particularly true in some European and North American locations, where the practice is more common and you can walk into any Selina hotel in a big city and you'll find it packed with people working and hanging out.

Dormitory-Style Accommodations

There are 2 factors when it comes to Selina Hospitality's hotels having dormitory-style accommodations:

The first is that it is usually the off-season times where hotels suffer the most, yet it's also when low-budget, mostly young individuals tend to travel during breaks from school, work, life etc. This means that Selina can get an additional income stream while they maintain the nicer private hotel rooms but allow for dormitory-style accommodations. This hybrid model allows for a more diverse crowd than higher-end hotels, which are often limited to the whims of higher earnings individuals making personal or business travel.

The second is that in almost all cities in the United States there are laws about hostels not accommodating locals due to the cost of living and the fear of permanent hostel-stayers. Selina Hospitality's style of business allows them to accommodate locals across cities in the United States, which means they are likely to get business from a demographic which would otherwise not be spending as much money for accommodations.

Business Model Financials

While the company is certainly raking in revenue, as they've been operational since 2015, they are not going to report any revenues to the newly public company for some time. That being said, they do hold a sizable amount of cash in a trust account which they raised in their initial public offering.

This cash has 2 purposes right now. The first is to generate interest income from the trust to help fund operations and build up a cash reserve and the second is to allow the company to expand into further cities and market across the world.

As of their latest financial reporting in late 2022, they held $230.3 million in their trust account and had a little over $10,000 in cash, as well as just over $230,000 in prepaid expenses.

The one long term obligation they have, as they don't hold any debt or have any lease or capital obligations, is a $8.5 million deferred underwriting fee from their recent initial public offering.

Selina Hospitality generated over $313,000 in interest from their trust account while their operating expense totaled $334,000, which includes a $50,000 franchise tax expense.

For the first 6 months of 2022, including the change in fair value of their trust account assets, they generated a $5.8 million net income. These continued positive changes in the company's trust account are set to maintain a solid cash and asset position which will allow them to fund operations and expand their presence into new and existing markets.

Organic Revenue Growth Is Impressive

Selina Hospitality reported a near doubling of their revenues in the first half of last year compared to the same time period the year prior, reporting $67 million in sales.

As of their last report, the company had 163 locations in the 25 countries which they operate in, with over 27,000 bedspaces available. As of that last report, they had an additional 17 locations with over 7,000 more bedspaces which were set to open since that report was released, bringing their likely totals to around 34,000 bedspaces.

Revenues per bedspace increased by a whopping 77% to around $6,500 annually, meaning their revenues for the year should be around $200 million, bringing my projection to above the currently projected $177 million.

Like many other hotel chains, the company is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic closures and lack of travel and while occupancy rate (in the first half of 2022) was around 50%, it doubled from the same time the prior year and I expect the occupancy rate to increase towards 60% - 65% in the coming year.

Given that I believe that the company can increase their occupancy rates over the next year and with their increase of revenue per bedspace, I believe that the company can generate around $7,500 per bedspace in the coming year.

With over 34,000 bedspaces, this means that I believe the company will overperform current expectations.

Investment Conclusion: Risky, But Exciting

For the coming year, analysts project that Selina Hospitality will report around $249 million in sales. With an average of around 40,000 bedspaces and an average revenue per bedspace figure of $7,500, this seems conservative.

My calculation projects that the company will report around $300 million, which is quite a but higher than current projections.

Given that I believe that the company has an advantage in its expansion efforts and will be able to hold margins and growth to a high level for longer periods of time, I am bullish on the company's near and long term prospects.