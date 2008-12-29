Alphabet: Looking Like A Risky Long-Term Bet

Feb. 25, 2023 6:10 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), GOOG6 Comments
Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
45 Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet Inc. is one of the all-time greats in business history, growing revenues and profits at exceptional rates.
  • The company faces a fork in the road, with threats to its ad revenues and to its search business.
  • Solutions to these problems are difficult to solve and could even permanently harm the business.
  • The uncertainty surrounding the business should lead investors away from the company.

Parent Company Of Google, Alphabet Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is facing a constellation of challenges after decades of exceptional growth and profitability. The rise of OpenAI's ChatGPT has brought questions about the strength of Google's hold on search, and Apple's (

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Source: Alphabet Inc. Filings

Source: Alphabet Inc. Filings

Source: Author Calculations

Source: Author Calculations

Source: Google 2004 Form 10-K

Source: Google 2004 Form 10-K

Source: Ben Evans, The New Gatekeepers

Source: Ben Evans, The New Gatekeepers

Source: Alphabet Inc. 2022 Form 10-K

Source: Alphabet Inc. 2022 Form 10-K

Source: FourWeekMBA

Source: FourWeekMBA

Source: GlobalStats StatCounter

Source: GlobalStats StatCounter

Source: Stephen Wolfram

Source: Stephen Wolfram

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Source: Ben Evans, The New Gatekeepers

Source: Ben Evans, The New Gatekeepers

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
45 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.