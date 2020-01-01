FatCamera

The bullish investment theory for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was that a reduction in competitive pressures with peak covid demand disappearing leading to a potential rebound in growth rates for the virtual health leader. Unfortunately, the telemedicine company guided to very weak growth metrics during 2023, as patients return to doctors' offices and enterprises absorb existing virtual health programs. My investment thesis is Bullish on the valuation equation as the telehealth provider boosts adjusted EBITDA profits and the stock has fallen far too low now.

Too Mental

Teladoc Health reported Q4'22 revenues grew 15.1% to $637.7 million. The company beat consensus revenue targets, but some issues exist with the composition of the quarterly revenues.

The virtual care company used the Q4 results to start breaking out the segments of the company: Integrated Care and BetterHelp. The prime reason to invest in the stock is the integrated virtual care platform. The mental health business was seen as a more of side business to build a full suite of online services, but a lot of the growth in the last year has come from a less competitive marketing environment for BetterHelp.

The BetterHelp segment grew Q4'22 revenues by $63 million while Integrated Care only grew a meager $20 million. The Integrated Care unit includes Primary360 and Chronic Care divisions where Teladoc Health generally focused investors as the future of the company.

The Integrated Care business only saw members grow minimally sequentially to 83.3 million, up from 81.9 million in Q3. Even the average revenue per member stalled in the last year dipping from $1.46 per member in the prior Q4 to $1.44 in Q4'22.

BetterHelp was the growth engine of the business with paying users jumping nearly 100K YoY. The Chronic Care program has seen enrollment virtually stall since topping 1 million back in Q2'22.

Naturally, the telemedicine business is difficult to analyze due to the covid pull forward in demand during 2020 and 2021. Now patients are going back to doctor visits and employers and health plans no longer feel the pressure to make aggressive moves into virtual care after a couple of busy years.

The prime reason investors should be concerned about the over reliance on the mental health business were some of the comments from the prior earnings call about the competition in the space. Back on the Q1'22 earnings call, CEO Jason Gorevic highlighted how the BetterHelp business was struggling due primarily to the competitive bidding process in paid search advertising versus a market dynamic where consumers utilized their services due to the quality of the online therapy offering:

Over the past several weeks, we've seen lower-than-expected yield on marketing spend for BetterHelp, which is a reversal of the trends we experienced exiting 2021 and in the early part of 2022. One example of this is paid search advertising, where we've seen a notable increase in rates for keywords associated with online therapy. We believe the biggest driver of this dynamic is smaller private competitors pursuing what we think are low- or no-return customer acquisition strategies in an attempt to establish market share.

Disappointing Growth

Suddenly, Teladoc Health appears all grown up with low growth rates ahead. The company guided to 2023 revenues in the $2.6 billion range with a growth target likely below 10%.

The management team didn't provide any financial details on the reasons surrounding slower growth other than to suggest a focus on profits with a shift away from growth. The target is for Teladoc Health to generate $300 million adjusted EBITDA in 2023 with growth far above the sales target.

The stock has a market cap of only $4.5 billion now. Teladoc Health trades at just 2x sales and a minimal 15x EBITDA targets.

The key here is that Teladoc Health trades at a multiple below the forecasted growth rate for 2023. The company only produced $247 million in EBITDA last year, so the upper end of the 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance provides for over 30% growth, or double the multiple.

Going forward, businesses will likely focus on 10% revenue growth and 20% EBITDA growth. The stocks will be valued based on the EBITDA growth and Teladoc Health has tons of upside potential in this category with the $300 million target for 2023 only amounting to an 11.5% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Teladoc Heath is making a healthy shift towards being highly profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis. The market was definitely disappointed with the targeted sales growth rates and any further slowdown will hold a stock rally back.

Investors should use the dip to acquire the virtual health leader on the cheap. The company should easily boost EBITDA profits going forward with a shift in their focus while the integrated care business is only getting started.