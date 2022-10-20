Allbirds: Continues To Lose Money, Reiterating Our Sell Rating

Feb. 25, 2023
Sweet Minute Capital
Summary

  • Q3 earnings have yet to impress, and top line growth continues to decelerate on a year-over-year basis.
  • The company's balance sheet continues to weaken as losses mount in an environment with tighter liquidity.
  • The company has high exposure to U.S. economic risks, especially if the recession were to led by U.S. consumption.

Recap

We initiated coverage of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) on October 20th, 2022, with a "SELL" rating based on the company's revenue deceleration, increased losses, and elevated balance sheet risks. Since then, the company has lost another -15.63% in market capitalization despite the S&P 500 returning

Sweet Minute Capital
Sweet Minute Capital produces high-quality research on contrarian investment ideas, focusing on various industries with potential for high growth of shareholder value. We strive to uncover under-appreciated stocks that are priced well below their long-term fundamental value and can generate outsized shareholder returns for the long term. The firm also specializes in producing research that focuses on easy-to-understand concepts that are accessible to all readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

