With Fed funds rates at 4%+ levels, interest rates as a whole have risen, a wonderful boon to savers - CD rates are once again in 4% territory. However, this will not last forever, because Fed officials tend to weigh towards cutting interest rates in the near future after 2023, when we look at their dot plot:

Therefore, many of us are looking for ways to boost the income yield of our portfolios. BDCs - business development companies - are one such option, a type of special company that invests in the debt of middle market companies: companies that are too small to access the bond market but too large for small business loans.

When evaluating a BDC such as Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC), there are four major factors to consider. In the order in which they will be evaluated in this article, they are:

External Management Fees, Incentive Fees, and Leverage Levels

ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, hence one of the first things that we are interested in as investors is the compensation scheme for the external manager. There are two relevant fees: Management fee and Incentive fee.

the Management Fee is payable at an annual rate of (1) 1.5% of our average gross assets excluding cash and cash equivalents but including assets purchased with borrowed amounts, that is above an asset coverage ratio of 200% calculated in accordance with Sections 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act and (2) 1.00% of the Company's average gross assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents, but including assets purchased with borrowed amounts) that is below an asset coverage ratio of 200% calculated in accordance with Sections 18 and 61 of the 1940 Act, in each case at the end of the two most recently completed calendar quarters payable quarterly in arrears. - 2022 10-K, page 21

The key insight to take away is that the external manager is strongly encouraged to raise the leverage in the ORCC balance sheet to something higher than a debt-to-equity ratio of 1, by the step up from 1.0% to 1.5% of average gross assets. Fortunately, ORCC's management is exercising restraint and not blindly maximizing management fees: the current debt-to-equity ratio at ORCC is 1.294.

The Incentive Fee is computed quarterly. During each quarter, 100% of income above 1.5% of average assets is charged as an incentive fee, up to 1.82%, after which 17.5% of income is charged. This effectively means that ORCC's management is encouraged to underwrite loans with higher than a 7.28% yield, but is NOT encouraged to blindly maximize yield by the drastic step-down to 17.5% of marginal income at a yield above 7.28%.

To summarize the management's incentives, they are encouraged to only underwrite loans with yield of at least 7.28%, and to operate the balance sheet at a debt to equity ratio of at least 1. The fact that leverage has not been aggressively pushed to closer to 2 is a testament to management's sense of restraint, as well as care for shareholder interests.

Risk Metrics - Portfolio Seniority & Lien, and Net Asset Value Loss Rates

Beyond management incentives, another way we can assess ORCC's risk exposure over time is by analyzing the composition of its investments, ordered by risk. First lien senior secured debt is the lowest on the capital stack and are the most conservative and least risky investments, while common equity and investment funds are the most risky.

Millions $ fair value 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 First Lien Senior Secured Debt 4,555 7,137 8,405 9,540 9,279 Second Lien Senior Secured Debt 1,109 1,590 2,000 1,921 1,861 Unsecured Debt 22 - 60 196 248 Preferred Equity - - - 261 355 Common Equity 11 13 272 576 978 Investment Funds and Vehicles 87 89 106 247 289 Total 5,784 8,829 10,842 12,741 13,010 Click to enlarge

These figures were compiled from page 66 of the 2018 10-K, page 93 of the 2020 10-K, and page 93 of the 2022 10-K. From these, it is clear that ORCC's risk exposure has been consistently about 70% in first lien senior secured debt, indicating that management has a firm hand on the risk exposure rudder. Below are presented figures on ORCC's Net Assets and underwriting gain / loss rates.

Approximate Net Asset Loss Rates (Relevant 10-K Filings)

Most notable in these figures is the 2020 Net Asset Loss Rate of 2.26%, the year of severe recession due to the COVID pandemic and attendant economic shutdown. Most other BDCs posted much higher figures than this (on the order of 5-10%), which can be interpreted as another good sign in ORCC's risk profile.

Again, this is in line with the management's conservative use of leverage despite the incentive to maximize balance sheet leverage - they appear to have shareholder interests as their first priority.

Interest Rate Exposures - Assets & Liabilities

We invest in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, equity and equity-related securities. We believe that opportunities in senior secured loans are significant because of the floating rate structure of most senior secured debt issuances and because of the strong defensive characteristics of these types of investments. We believe that debt issued with floating interest rates offer a superior return profile as compared with fixed-rate investments, since floating rate structures are generally less susceptible to declines in value experienced by fixed-rate securities in a rising interest rate environment. - 2022 10-K Filing, page 6

From examining their asset composition by seniority and lien, true to their word, ORCC invests primarily in senior secured debt, which is floating rate. For completeness, I have tabulated the variable rate exposure of its investment portfolio for each of the 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 annual filing 10-K, stated under "Item 7A - Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk":

As of Dec 31 of each year % Debt Investment Exposure to Floating Interest Rates 2022 98.3% 2021 98.9% 2020 99.9% 2019 100.0% 2018 99.6% Click to enlarge

ORCC's liabilities are trickier, as they pay a mixture of fixed and floating rates. ORCC's liabilities are a mixture of notes and CLOs with a zoo of interest rate structures. The weighted average cost of debt for ORCC in 2022 was 3.7%. Just as important though for an investor is the % exposure to floating rates in ORCC's liabilities. Unfortunately, this is not an easy analysis to do! I will describe in detail its CLO VII to show just how complex these instruments can be:

CLO VII

A CLO is a collateralized loan obligation, a security backed by a pool of loans. The CLO security is sold in tranches, each with a different credit rating and a corresponding seniority of payment in the capital stack. Some tranches are fixed rate, some are variable rate. CLO VII securitized $350.47 million of term debt. I will describe the tranches of CLO VII below:

Tranche Principal Interest Rate Terms AAA Class A-1 $48m SOFR + 2.10% AAA Class A-2 $24m 5.00% AA Class B-1 $6m SOFR + 2.85% AA Class B-2 $26.15m 5.71% A Class C $10m 6.86% Class A-L1 $75m SOFR + 2.10% Class A-L2 $50m SOFR + 2.10% Subordinated Preferred Shares $111.32m Not reported Click to enlarge

CLO VII has a floating rate exposure of 55-85% of its principal, depending on the terms of the subordinated preferred shares. For simplicity of analysis, we might presume that all of ORCC's CLOs have similar floating rate exposures. About 1/3 of ORCC's liabilities are of the CLO form.

Unsecured Notes

Unsecured notes generally have a fixed coupon rate, but in ORCC's case, on several occasions, the management preferred to bet on variable rates, and so two of its unsecured notes have an attached interest rate swap. I will list out the existing notes and their terms below. The information were taken from the 2022 10-K Filing.

2023 Notes (Issued Dec 2017) $150M principal, 4.75% fixed, with an accompanying interest rate swap where ORCC received 4.75% fixed, and paid 1-month LIBOR + 2.545%. 2024 Notes (Issued Apr 2019) $400M principal, 5.25% fixed, with an accompanying interest rate swap where ORCC received 5.25% fixed, and paid 1-month LIBOR + 2.937%. July 2025 Notes (Issued Jan 2020) $500M principal, 3.75% fixed. 2026 Notes (Issued Jul 2020) $500M principal, 4.25% fixed. July 2026 Notes (Issued Dec 2020) $1.0B principal, 3.40% fixed. 2027 Notes (Issued Apr 2021) $500m principal, 2.625% fixed. 2028 Notes (Issued Jun 2021) $450m principal, 2.875% fixed. Click to enlarge

Several things stand out to me here. First is management's willingness to, and relative success at using interest rate derivatives to reduce the effective interest rate of its liabilities. That said, with the Fed Funds Rate at 4%+ levels, the floating + 2.937% is a rather eyewatering amount - there was no way for management to know that interests rates would be this high by now. However, their audacity did pay off for most of the life of the 2023 and 2024 notes.

The rest of the notes have fixed interest rates that reflect the low interest rates of the immediate post-COVID period. Additionally, the time period during which these notes were issued were ORCC's aggressive growth stage, where ORCC needed to lever up its new influx of equity capital. It is unlikely that future notes issuances will have similarly low fixed rates, but we know at least that management has the audacity to use interest rate swaps to make bets on potentially lower variable rates.

Overall, ORCC's assets are overwhelmingly floating rate, while ORCC's liabilities are mostly relatively low fixed rate. This means that at a first approximation, higher interest rates are a benefit to shareholders.

Portfolio Diversification

Another important consideration is ORCC's diversification by industry. Aside from a generally even scattering across industries, we want ORCC to be weighted away from investments in cyclical industries with such strong downswings that smaller producers or participants may be wiped out.

Diversification By Industry (2022 10-K Filing, page 13)

Particularly attractive is the very small allocation to the leisure & entertainment and the oil & gas industries, collectively comprising just 3%.

Of less concern (but I will include it for completeness) is geographic distribution: ORCC's investments are almost entirely and evenly distributed in the US.

Diversification By Geography (2022 10-K Filing, page 14)

Conclusions

ORCC checks off on all the major boxes investors should examine when evaluating a BDC:

Management & Incentive fees & fund management alignment with shareholders.

Balance sheet leverage levels reasonably close to a debt to equity ratio equaling 1.

Assets tending on the conservative as safer side: emphasis on senior secured debt instruments, preferably with floating rates.

Liabilities with low interest rates, preferably fixed rates.

Wide diversification by industry, with tilt away from cyclical sectors of the economy.

With its current 10% dividend yield that we know is stable based on the above analysis, that can be enjoyed as an income stream or DRIP-ed in an investment account for compound growth, it's hard to go wrong with a full sized position in ORCC for any long term oriented or income portfolio.