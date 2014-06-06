BlackBerry: Overvalued With Success Priced In

Feb. 25, 2023 6:42 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CA
Summary

  • Our view is that economic weakness will not materially impact the business, as Corporates consider Cybersecurity to be a key investment going forward.
  • Both Cybersecurity and IoT are growing well due to the digitization of society and data. Opportunity is high and BB provides services in many segments.
  • The problem with the business is that although their services have shown value, their competitors are investing more and developing faster.
  • BB is not showing any growth in their financials, suggesting their Cybersecurity segment is already struggling. At a 3.3x revenue multiple, growth and profitability is already priced in.

CeBIT 2012 Technology Trade Fair

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Company description:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, Licensing, and Other.

The company's primary offering now is a full suite of

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2022-10-13-gartner-identifies-three-factors-influencing-growth-i#:~:text=Spending%20on%20information%20security%20and,over%20the%20next%20two%20years.

Cybersecurity market (Gartner)

BlackBerry services (Gartner)

https://zvelo.com/press/gartners-magic-quadrant-for-endpoint-protection-platforms-highlights-zvelo-partners/

2019 Magic Quadrant (Gartner)

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2021/05/11/gartner-names-microsoft-a-leader-in-the-2021-endpoint-protection-platforms-magic-quadrant/

2021 Magic Quadrant (Gartner)

BB Financials (TIKR Terminal)

Revenue mix (Quarterly financials)

Analyst forecast (TIKR Terminal)

Valuation (TIKR Terminal)

The focus of our research is to provide insightful and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of sustainable quality. Our view is objective and not sway by the emotion of market sentiment and short-term desires.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

