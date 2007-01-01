Jerash Books Strong Q3 FY23 Results And The Prospects Are Good (Rating Upgrade)

Feb. 25, 2023 6:46 AM ETJerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH)
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Marketplace

Summary

  • The company generated record Q3 fiscal year revenues of $43 million as its sales grew even when excluding the delayed orders from the previous quarter.
  • Jerash had a net cash position of $20.2 million as of December as well as a decent dividend yield of 4.26%.
  • In my view, the deal with Busana should help Jerash to grow its sales in FY24 and I think the company should be valued at above 8x EV/EBIT.
  • I’m upgrading my rating to speculative buy.
  • Bears and Resources members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Isolated Dollar Chart

ImagePixel

Introduction

I’ve written three articles on SA about Jordan-focused apparel products manufacturer Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH). The latest of them was in December and in it I said that I expected at least a few challenging quarters

Jerash clients

Jerash

Jerash growth

Jerash

Jerash Q3 FY23 income statement

Jerash

Jerash Q3 FY23 revenue by region

Jerash

Jerash Q3 FY23 balance sheet

Jerash

If you like this article, consider joining Bears and Resources. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys. Both long and short ideas.

So, what can you expect to get from this service?

  • Exclusive articles
  • Access to my portfolio and watchlist
  • Interviews, ideas, portfolios, watchlists, and comments from other investors I've invited to the service
  • A chat room with access to me and the other investors

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.29K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.